Our Extra Life 2017 Streams Are Almost Here!

Thanks to Hamster for this launch video!

It's November and that means it's time to raise a bunch of money for kids! As we do every year, Giant Bomb is participating in the Extra Life charity marathon scheduled for this weekend. Please join us as we try to raise a bit of cash for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital of Oakland.

The Giant Bomb team has already raised over $27,000 thanks to the efforts of dozens of contributors, which you can verify for yourself by hitting up the Extra Life website. Let's all give a big thanks to everyone who's already streamed on behalf of the Giant Bomb team as well as Matt Pascual for setting it up! (Also a HUGE thanks to all of the community members who are planning to stream this weekend; you can check this thread out if you want to check out their streams!) Our individual member page is located here if you'd like to donate to us now or sometime this weekend. Donations will run until the end of the year, so if you'd like to donate later, you can do that! Or you can even join our team and stream anytime in the next two months if you're feeling puckish!

Our goal this year is to raise $203,590.84. Why such a specific number? When we reach that goal, we will have raised $1,000,000 for Extra Life over the past years that we've been in operation. We'll get there with your support!

Here's the current schedule for your perusal:

[All times are Eastern Standard Time]

Start Time Host 9 AM - 9 PM Friday Giant Bomb East 9 PM Friday - 8 AM Saturday Jason 8 AM Sat - Midnight Saturday Alex 12:01 AM Sunday - 10 AM Sun Matt Pascual 10 AM Sun - 10 AM Mon Dave Lang

I know a few other staffers have expressed interest in doing a stream despite this weekend getting filled up, so we'll likely have more streams over the rest of the year! I'm planning to do a longer stream later in November with a focus on community participation, so keep an eye out for those streams in the upcoming module.

Note that Vinny will be streaming during our usual UPF time, so that won't be happening this week, but we will have a few other things going up during the day on Friday if you can't catch the Extra Life streams.

Thanks as always to everyone who helps us reach our frankly crazy monetary goals every year!