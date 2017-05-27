The Community Spotlight - 05/27/2017

Many thanks to Tikicobra for creating this work of art!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight. I, ZombiePie, am once again honored to be your host this week. With less than two weeks until E3 2017, the gaming community has been buzzing about recent announcements and releases. News about Far Cry 5 and Destiny 2 dominated the forums this week, and the discussion threads this week show it. Be that as it may, we have plenty of deep reflections on games from the past worth checking out. So, without further ado, let's review the site-related housekeeping!

Clips Of The Week

The "Best" of Giant Bomb's Mario Party Party 7 (By: @samcb)

SAMCB makes his glorious return to Giant Bomb highlight videos! This week he tightly edited Giant Bomb's Mario Party Party 7 down to a twenty-minute video of the best and funniest moments from it.

Community Activities

Join the Giant Bomb FGC in some multiplayer fun!

NEW Giant Bomb Community Guild For Guild Wars 2 (By: @tropesage)

There's a new Giant Bomb community guild for Guild Wars 2 located on the Gates of Madness server! Learn how to join it RIGHT NOW!

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 Casual Fight Night And Tournament (By: @mikefightnight)

Thanks to MikeFightNight, we have a casual fight night and community tournament for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator 2. The first tournament is set to take place on June 4th!

Friday the 13th: The Game Multiplayer PSN ID/Gamertag Sharing Thread (By: @shagge)

Have a visceral and rip-roaring time playing Friday the 13th with other Giant Bomb users by posting your PSN ID or Gamertag.

Giant Bomb Galleria

BANNER - Island of Murder Island Poster (By: @tikicobra)

This AMAZING poster by Tikicobra is one of the best I have ever seen. It manages to perfectly convey Dan as a heel, as well as Vinny as a secret bad-ass. It is simply PERFECT!

I Made A Material Design Icon For The Luchadeer Android App (By: @coast2costa)

Coast2costa originally designed it for the Luchadeer Android app, but this Luchadeer icon is AMAZING!

FIFA 2019. Pele is Back, And This Time… & "Might Show Be Good" (By: Giant Bomb Quotes)

The Giant Bomb Quotes Twitter account has really been hitting it out of the park this week. These two posters are hilarious reminders of the funniest moments from this week.

Best Of Blogs

Is it already time to panic regarding Destiny 2? Hestilllives19 feels there's some room for concern.

Stardew Valley And Self Care (By: @yeahbrother)

Video games have assisted many of us through the darkest stages of our lives. YEAHbrother shares how Stardew Valley assisted him in mentally and physically recovering from testicular cancer. If you haven't read his blog yet, please do.

In And Out, Out And About: Gaming Challenges In 2017 (By: @infinitespark)

InfiniteSpark articulates and sets out his hopes and plans for the rest of 2017 in terms of gaming on his latest blog.

Clans And Grouping Utilities (By: @hestilllives19)

Hestilllives19 extrapolates his concerns about clans and grouping utilities in Destiny 2 given recent news about the game's new direction from the previous game.

Sparky_Buzzsaw shares why the novelty of controlling an anthropomorphic cucumber wore thin in Cucumber Blues

IGT - Cucumber Blues, Endless Fables: The Minotaur's Curse (By: @sparky_buzzsaw)

Sparky_Buzzsaw rolled the dice on Cucumber Blues and Endless Fables: The Minotaur's Curse. Discover why both games made him feel numb inside.

Bombcast From The Past: Arrow Pointing Down Podcast 3-4-2008 (By: @badmood247)

badmood247 wrote annotations for the 03-04-2008 episode of the Arrow Pointing Down podcast highlighting the funniest moments from the classic podcast.

Fighting Final Fantasy X Parts 38-49: Sphere And Loathing On The Summoner's Trail (By: @zombiepie)

ZombiePie returned to the weird and wacky world of Final Fantasy X. This week he explores the games' moribund walk through the Mi'ihen Highroad, and dark turn at Mushroom Rock Road.

Chocobos... why did it have to be Chocobos?

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-05-27 & Indie Game of the Week 21: Goat Simulator (By: @mento)

Moderator Mento has a couple of highly entertaining blogs this week. The first summarizes his weekly gaming goings on, and the second details his experiences with the highly bizarre Goat Simulator.

Join The Discussion

The community has been BUZZINg about Far Cry 5, and you can join the scuttlebutt right now!

Far Cry 5's New Direction and Setting Discussion Thread (By: @fatalbanana)

What is your gut reaction to Far Cry 5's setting and direction? Is there anything controversial to what you have seen of the game? Whether it be positive or negative, share your opinions over here.

Injustice 2 Anti-Spammer Tips And Tricks Thread (By: @sessh)

What advice do you have when guarding against spammers in Injustice 2? Share your tips and tricks in combating the contemptible practice.

Castlevania Netflix Trailer Discussion Thread (By: @TechnoSyndrome)

Help other community members in countering laser beams in Injustice 2!

Netflix put up the trailer for their Castlevania animated series. Share your gut reactions to it, and if you like what you have seen thus far.

What Are Your Top 5 Street Fighter Games? (By: @redhotchilimist)

What are your top five games in the Street Fighter franchise? Whether it be your take on the definitive version of Street Fighter II, or nostalgia for the Street Fighter Alpha series, share your picks with Giant Bomb's fighting game community.

Gwent Open Beta Discussion Thread (By: @acura_max)

Have you played around with the Gwent: The Witcher Card Game open beta? Join our community discussion if The Witcher's card-based minigame has any hope of standing on its own two feet.

Share if RiME managed to squeeze a tear out of you.

Destiny 2 Confirmed To Be 30 FPS On Consoles (By: @dokaka)

What is your reaction to the announcement Destiny 2 will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles? Is it a necessary compromise, or recipe for disaster. Share your two cents worth over here.

RiME Discussion Thread (By: @ntm)

Feel free to join our community discussion for the colorful but melancholic puzzle adventure game, RiME, and share what your impressions are of the game's story.

Useful User Reviews

@moonlightmoth's Night in the Woods review assesses why game managed to impress her with its humor and delightful cast.

Moderator @riostarwind recently replayed Binary Domain and shares his final impressions of the game on his review.

Lovable Lists

Learn why you might want to give the Sakura Wars franchise a shot on LentFilms' list!

Mainline Sakura Wars Games Ranked (By: @lentfilms)

LentFilms loves the Sakura Taisen franchise and ranked each entry in the series, from best to worst, for anyone interested in exploring it.

PS2 Games I Want To Revisit (By: @audiobusting)

There are a number of PS2 games audioBusting would love to play one more time for nostalgia's sake. So here's a list of a few of them.

The Big Stupid List Of Random Tactics/Strategy Games I'd Like To Play Someday, Eventually, Probably. Just You Wait. (By: @arbitrarywater)

ArbitraryWater has plenty of games he hopes to strike from his "backlog" before 2017 ends. This list annotates the most notable games.