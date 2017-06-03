The Community Spotlight - 06/03/2017

Many thanks to Tikicobra for making this AMAZING poster!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host this week. E3 2017 is honestly breathing down our necks. By the time we've dabbed away its drool the first batch of conferences will have started. Be that as it may, be aware the Giant Bomb staff are in the process of moving their equipment. This means content on the site will be minimal until E3 proper begins. Upon which... it'll be time for a lockdown.

Clips Of The Week

Best of Giant Bomb's Deadly Premonition Endurance Run--06 (By: @clagnaught)

Things keep getting crazier in clagnaught's Best of Giant Bomb's Deadly Premonition Endurance Run video series!

Giant Bomb SFV Season 2 Tournament (05/27/2017) (By: CattyG)

The archive of the 05/27/2017 Giant Bomb Street Fighter V Season 2 Tournament, including commentary, can be found over here.

Community Activities

Join the fun, one last time!

In Anticipation For Destiny 2, The PSN Destiny Clan Is Doing All The Raids Again (By: @zevvion)

The Giant Bomb Community PSN clan for Destiny plan on running through every raid in anticipation of Destiny 2! Join the fun NOW!

Giant Bomb Galleria

BANNER - Murder Island DOOM Artwork (By: @tikicobra)

Tikicobra is back with another amazing poster! This week Tikicobra combined Doom with Giant Bomb's "Murder Island" video series! Gotta love Dan in this poster.

Giant Bomb Racing iRacing Team (By: datarez)

GB Racing got back to endurance racing in iRacing.com! Here's a picture of the car they sported during the race.

Best Of Blogs

Fistoh's quest to get good at Guilty Gear is real.

Gettin' Good at Guilty Gear Pt. 1 (By: @fistoh)

Fistoh is on a quest to improve his online Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 play. Here's the first part to his quest for online Guilty Gear dominance!

June Vita Lineup And Upcoming Titles (By: @blacklagoon)

A new month means BlackLagoon is back with a convenient list annotating all the games set to release for the PlayStation Vita.

IGT - Cosplay Maker (By: @sparky_buzzsaw)

Sparky_Buzzsaw had the pleasure of playing "Cosplay Maker" on Steam. Discover why it's not as bad as you may think by reading his blog.

Sparky_Buzzsaw has really let himself go....

The Bosses In Breath Of The Wild Leave A Lot To Be Desired (Spoilers) (By: @bigsocrates)

BigSocrates briefly comments on why his least favorite aspect of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are its boss battles, and how simplistically designed they are.

A New (Zero) Dawn On The Horizon (By: @mooseymcman)

MooseyMcMan gave Horizon Zero Dawn a shot and discusses the niggling issues which held back Moosey's enjoyment of an otherwise fantastic game.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-06-03 (By: @mento)

Being summarized this week are Mento's regular The Top Shelf and Indie Game of the Week features, the end of his May-long 90s gaming marathon, and his blogging plans for E3.

Join The Discussion

How could you ever hate this face?

Jason Appreciation Thread! (By: @csl316)

It only took about three years of dedicated service, but we now have a "Jason Appreciation Thread" for Jason. With the onslaught of E3 2017 around the corner, wish him the best in salvaging his humanity.

Which Kickstarter-Funded Game Do You Regret Pledging For? (By: @psykhophear)

Are there Kickstarter games you regret funding? Share your disappointing follies into Kickstarter with the rest of the Giant Bomb Community.

What Do You Think Of The $19.99 Pricing For Annual Online On The Switch? (By: @ntm)

What is YOUR reaction to the announced pricing for online support on the Nintendo Switch? Join our discussion on what Nintendo needs to do to justify the cost.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew Discussion Thread (By: @wonderboycoz)

Have any of you tested out Star Trek: Bridge Crew? Join our community discussion about the game, and if it uses virtual-reality to its advantage, over here.

A Step Up Or A Step Back? [Dishonored 2] (By: @giant_gamer)

Here's an interesting conversation on the forums debating if Dishonored 2 was a step forward or backward for the Dishonored franchise.

Randomized Loot Boxes Discussion Thread (By: @huntad)

Where do you stand when it comes to randomized loot boxes in video games? Are they a fun motivator to grind, or exploitative F2P traps?

Titanfall 2 Monarch's Reign And Free Content Discussion Thread (By: @spaceinsomniac)

Is this a dream come true, or still just a dream?

Have you tested the new Titan and maps released for Titanfall 2? Join our discussion about the new content and if it is an appreciated addition.

What Games Made A Bad First Impression But You Grew To Love? (By: @bartok)

Can you think of games you were cross about at first, but eventually came around to? Discuss the game(s) that took their time to earn a place in your heart.

What Is A "B Game?" (By: @propagandapanda)

It is the question which has drawn battle lines on Giant Bomb. What is a "B-game?" Enter the fray by sharing what games you think fall uner the moniker.

Lovable Lists

Mario Party 2 is a solid pick for any "Greatest Games of All-Time" list.

Holes In The Gaming Resume (By: @slag)

Slag details his greatest gaming shames and "holes" on his list of great games he's never played, but hopes to one day play.

Abby's Top 20 Games (By: @ybbaaabby)

Abby is officially cool in my books considering she included a Mario Party game in her "Top 20 Games" of all-time list. Discover what the other entries in her list are.

Useful User Reviews