The Community Spotlight - 07/08/2017

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and as always I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host this week! With inclement weather sneaking up on us, The Giant Bomb Community Spotlight are here to provide what little stability there is to find on the internet. With major releases and Dan's Taco Bell wedding behind us, let's look at the best the Giant Bomb community had to offer this week!

Giant Bomb Galleria

Clenchies T-Shirt Design (By: @monkeyking1969)

MonkeyKing1969 drafted a trio of "Clenchies" t-shirt designs inspired by the GBEast Megadate from a few weeks ago.

Twins (By: Austin Miller‏)

The evidence of Abby and Ben being "Twins" is starting to mount. Over on Twitter, Austin Miller ran with this funny idea.

Here Are Some Pictures Of That Custom GB Graphics Card Backplate (By: @moztacular)

Check out Moztacular's blog about how he created his AWESOME custom Giant Bomb graphics card backplate from scratch!

Giant Bomb Thank You~! (By: @fobwashed)

I think animated .GIF of the week (sponsored by Fobwashed) is bound to be a permanent feature on the Community Spotlight.

Clips Of The Week

Best Of Giant Bomb's Deadly Premonition Endurance Run--08 (By: @clagnaught)

Please take a few minutes of your time to thank clagnaught for creating a new "Best of Giant Bomb's Deadly Premonition Endurance Run" video! This episode is as hilarious as you would expect.

Giant Bomb Murderin': Best of Player Unknown's Battlegrounds pt. II (By: @mepsipax)

Mepsipax created a hilarious Murder Island compilation video. There may not be any "Chicken Dinner," but it is still worth watching nonetheless.

[GB Animated] Jeff Wants To Ride Dumbo (By: Axel Hunter)

Over on YouTube, Axel Hunter has returned to creating Giant Bomb animated shorts. This one features the incomparable Ryan Davis carrying around Jeff at Disneyland.

Community Activities

Friendly reminder that 90s era music wasn't just N.W.A. or Nirvana.

The MOST 90s Song? - SONG NOMINATION THREAD - [Community Tournament] (By: @captain_insano)

It may not be related to video games, but it's still cool as hell! Captain_Insano is setting up a community tournament to determine what the Giant Bomb community thinks is the "MOST 90s song!" Nominate songs for the bracket now!

Best Of Blogs

Learn more about City Shrounded In Shadow than you can shake a stick at on DarkbeatDKs blog.

How Patrick Klepek and Giant Bomb Led To Me Becoming A Youtuber (By: @devise22)

Giant Bomb user devise22 thanks Patrick Klepek's time on Giant Bomb, and elsewhere, as well as Giant Bomb in general for inspiring him to become a YouTuber and more involved in video games.

My Favorite E3 2017 Trailers Part 3: Return Of The Somber Music (By: @themist997)

Things get a bit somber on TheMist997's final retrospective on the E3 2017 trailers that wowed him and got him excited about the future of video games.

Doom (2016) Still Has Way More To Offer Than It's Single-Player Campaign & Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Has Many Flaws But Troy Baker's Sam Drake Is The Worst (By: @grizzlybutts)

Francium34 writes an interesting defense of Koei's historical game franchises.

GrizzlyButts's latest blog explains why Doom (2016) has more to offer to the industry and gamers than its visceral single-player campaign. Also, check out GrizzlyButts's exhaustive blog on why Sam Drake's characterization ruins Uncharted 4 for him.

City Shrouded In Shadow Trailer Revealed (By: @darkbeatdk)

Here's DarkbeatDK's incredibly detailed blog on everything there is to know about the upcoming Japanese survival game, City Shrouded in Shadow.

Categorizing Crafting Systems (By: @mikelemmer)

MikeLemmer's most recent blog attempts to categorize every possible "style" of crafting system he could think of. Check out his categories and see if you can find gaps in his theory.

Koei, The (Once) King Of History/Strategy Games (By: @francium34)

Whether it be Dynasty Warriors or Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Francium34 shares his nostalgia for Koei's historically minded video game catalog.

xanadu's NBA 2K11 blog also reminded me how Michael Jordan had hair at one point.

Jordan Challenge: NBA2K's Best Mode Left Out To Dry (By: @xanadu)

xanadu laments the loss of "The Jordan Challenge" mode from NBA 2K11, as well as the ability to play "classic" players in the NBA 2K games.

Sengoku Is Underrated As An Example Of Early 90s Japanese Weird (By: @bigsocrates)

Check out BigSocrates's retrospective on Data East's Sengoku, and why it's a great display of Japanese weirdness in video game form.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-07-08 (By: @mento)

This week's recap of Mento blogging includes an episode of The Top Shelf focused on Bungie's Oni, an examination of Indie game The Room Two, and a far-too-involved rundown of Tales of Zestiria's combat.

Join The Discussion

Talk about the speedrunning fun you enjoyed the most!

Summer Games Done Quick 2017 (By: @hassun)

Summer Games Done Quick concludes this weekend, but that does not mean you should avoid talking about your favorite moments from the charity event. However, nothing can really top naming Robo after Ryan.

Has A Video Game Ever Made You Release Serotonin Where You Could Really Feel It? (By: @jec03)

Has a video game ever gotten your blood pumping? Share and discuss the games that gave you a burst of serotonin while you were playing them.

Can anime and video games be in a happy marriage?

What Do You Think Of Microsoft's Play Anywhere Bet? (By: @wynnduffy)

Join our debate on whether or not Microsoft's "Play Anywhere" program negatively or positively impacts consumer enthusiasm to buy an Xbox One.

Netflix Castlevania Anime Discussion Thread (By: @pyrodactyl)

Do you have early impressions of the Castlevania anime on Netflix? Join our community discussion for the show and share if you think the show is a surprise success or predictable failure.

Firefall is Dead, Once Again (By: @alistercat)

What do you think are the big "takeaways" from the demise of Firefall? Join our community discussion on whether or not the game was doomed from the get-go.

The ghost of Firefall will always haunt PAX.

Knights of the Frozen Throne Hearthstone Expansion Discussion Thread (By: @acura_max)

Hey, Hearthstone fans, we have a thread for you! What's your gut reaction to the recently announced Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion? Are you excited to see Death Knights?

Lovable Lists

Trailer Blazer: E3 2017 (By: @mento)

He did it, he finally did it! Mento has finally assessed and reviewed every E3 2017 trailer on Giant Bomb. Check out the final edition of his monumental accomplishment.

Useful User Reviews

Moderator @riostarwind reviews how a good selection of single player modes makes Injustice 2 a more memorable experience.

Wonderful Wikis

Final Fantasy XII

With Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age being released for the PS4 this week, feel free to consult our MASSIVE wiki page for the original game to learn all about its mechanics and story.

Fantastic Contraption

Who said CR games can't have detailed wiki pages like any other game? Fantastic Contraption is an upcoming VR phsyics game with a detailed wiki page to boast. Check it out if you have never heard of the game.