The Community Spotlight - 10/07/2017

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, and once again honored to be your host this week. This was the week the staff accomplished the impossible. The Leviathan Raid in Destiny 2 has been conquered. Not since #IBIB have I felt this proud of the Giant Bomb staff for sticking through a tumultuous scenario. Be that as it may, video games are starting to come out. With the Fall and Winter onslaught right around the corner, many of the games we have all been waiting for are almost here. So, without further ado, let's jump into the site related housekeeping!

Tweets Of The Week

I've moved on from wrestling, wrestling is bad. Giant Bomb gifs only from now on. pic.twitter.com/7R0msagb2x — Toucan Dan (@GolazoDan) October 3, 2017

Giant Bomb Galleria

Abby Sketch (By: @humanity)

After several drinks, Humanity was feeling a bit "creative" and drew this fantastic sketch of Abby as a result!

Dan Ryckert's Day Off (By: @darkbeatdk)

DarkbeatDK felt inspired to create this cool Ferris Bueller's Day Off meets Dan fan-art.

Steal My Sunshine; Drawing of Abby (By: @decoyoctopusx)

The latest Steal My Sunshine inspired DecoyOctopusX to draft this funky sketch of Abby.

Dilbrad #50-52 (By: @oddparticle)

The current Dilbrad story arc is starting to wrap up! Who will survive? Remember, OddParticle created a Dilbrad Tumblr pagewhere you can stay up to date on the adventures of the Giant Bomb staff.

Community Activities

Giant Bomb Forza Race Night: Thursdays, 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET (By: @sushix)

Giant Bomb Forza Race Night is up and running for Forza Motorsport 7! Learn how to join the racing fun every week by clicking the link above!

Clips Of The Week

Every Time They Do A Backflip in BioForge (By: Jeremy Medina)

Remember BioForge? Jeremy Medina sure does, as he's created a video compiling every time Vinny and Patrick did a backflip in the BioForge video feature.

Giant Bomb FGC Tekken 7 Tournament #1 (By: VectorSpecter)

The Giant Bomb FGC recently held its first Tekken 7 community tournament! Here's the archive of the fun.

Giant Bomb Aces - Destiny 2: Leviathan (By: @myheaditches)

myheaditches edited the Giant Bomb Destiny 2 raid to only include their "successful" runs. Be warned, this video is two hours long.

Best Of Blog

This is the face of a champion!

Giant Bomb Destiny Raid Postmortem(By: @ll_exile_ll)

ll_Exile_ll compiled every possible stats about Giant Bomb's Destiny 2 Raid you would want. For example, their overall team kill/death ratio was 9.76, and Brad was the "worst teammate" with the fewest assists.

Modern Gaming's Loot Paradigm: Evil, But Is It Necessary? (By: @notnert427)

notnert427 contemplates if modern gaming's obsession with loot and loot boxes is a "necessary evil" given the industry's collective push toward DLC.

You're That: An Analysis of Everything (By: @gamer_152)

Moderator Gamer_152 shares his exhaustive thoughts about the video game Everything, and how it conveys self-confidence despite its abstract nature.

The Unproductive Month (June Progress Report) (By: @morecowbell24)

morecowbell24's effort to play a hundred games before the end of the year has hit a snag, read what happened on his latest blog about his quest.

Do you finally have a computer that can run Crysis on the highest settings?

An Hour With... Red Dead Revolver (By: @danielkempster)

Inspired by recent events, danielkempster plugged a whole hour into Red Dead Revolver. Read how it has aged, and if he recommends if you should check it out, even for novelty's sake.

10 Years Ago Crysis Was Released This Fall Far From A Tech Demo And An End Of An Era For PC Gaming (By: @jec03)

Crysis is celebrated its 10th birthday last week and JEC03 wants you to join him in reminiscing how it marks an end of an era for PC gaming.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-10-07: Game of the Generation Edition (By: @mento)

Mento's weekly update includes thoughts on The Mark of Kri, Samorost 3 and Danganronpa 2 as well as where he would place Red Dead Redemption in a list of "Games of the [Seventh] Generation".

Join The Discussion

The Big Boo is the earliest example of me being scared of a video game I can recall.

Which Games Do You Replay? (By: @redhotchilimist)

What is the "secret sauce" to a replayable game? Join our discussion about replayability, and share what you think leads to it in your books.

What Was The First Time A Game Scared You? (By: @tom_omb)

To better get into the spooky theme of Halloween, share the first game to scare you and what it did to give you the creeps when you played it.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Discussion Thread (By: @halodude442)

Have any of you tried out Battle Chasers: Nightwar? Talk all about the genre-blending JRPG and if it manages to pull all its ideas together.

Star Wars Battlefront II Beta Impressions (By: @zirilius)

What do you think is the hardest boss in Cuphead?

Do you have any early impressions of the Star Wars Battlefront II beta? Does the beta show promise, or will the game fall victim to its predecessor's pitfalls.

How Do You Feel About Cuphead's Difficulty? (By: @beachthunder)

Where do YOU stand when it comes to Cuphead's difficulty? Is its difficulty an off-putting attribute, or entirely appropriate for what it sets out to do?

Golf Story Discussion Thread (By: @mikecardii)

Have you enjoyed Golf Story? Share if you think its hybrid nature is a match made in heaven, or if its disparate parts conflict with one another.

Was it worth the wait?

Have You Played Echo, The Strategic Third-Person Sci-fi That Released Last Month? (By: @ezekiel)

We now have a story discussion thread for Ultra Ultra's sci-fi adventure game, Echo! So long as you do not mind SPOILERS, feel free to discuss the ins and outs of the game's multifaceted story.

Star Fox 2 Discussion (By: @theht)

What has your reaction been to Star Fox 2's inclusion on the SNES Classic? Where do you stand regarding the controversy surrounding the game's modern-day reviews?

What do you know about Heat Signature? Share on our discussion thread for the game.

Tom Francis Made A New Game (Heat Signature)! Anybody Know If It's Good? (By: @boniti)

Do any of you have early or summative impressions of Tom Francis's latest offering? Join our community discussion about Heat Signature if you feel willing.

Lovable Lists

Where do you stand on the SNES Classic's library?

Favorite Game Engines (By: @psykhophear)

psykhophear reviews and annotates his all-time favorite game engines and shares the gaming memories they were each responsible for.

The 20 Games SNES Classic SHOULD Have Included (By: @betterinsodapop)

betterinsodapop is in love with his SNES Classic, but felt he could draft a better set of twenty games for the platform.

Useful User Reviews

@d_w uses his review to talk about how Heat Signature is a phenomenal game sabotaged by a meandering and aimless pace.

is a phenomenal game sabotaged by a meandering and aimless pace. @riostarwind's DreadOut review assesses how the game fails to live up to the games it tries to emulate and pay homage.

review assesses how the game fails to live up to the games it tries to emulate and pay homage. On @morecowbell24's What Remains of Edith Finch review, he discusses why he enjoyed the game's unwavering optimism amidst despair.

Wonderful Wikis

I have no idea what I am looking at.

Xelu Buttons

You can thank the wonderful nightmare that is Dan Teasdale for creating a wiki concept page for probably the most inside baseball UI style quirk this generation. Check it out, and see if you can think of more examples.

Crysis

As mentioned earlier, Crysis celebrated its 10th birthday! Check out its Giant Bomb wiki page to learn what millions saw in the game when it first released.