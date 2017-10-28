The Community Spotlight - 10/28/2017

Hello and welcome to a potentially SPOOKY edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight! I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host this week as many partake in costume debauchery or candy overindulgence. In regards to video games, I think we can all agree it was a solid week for the industry. With the releases of Super Mario Odyssey, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Assassin's Creed Origins there's no short supply of quality gaming experiences! Almost on cue, there's also quite a bit of site related housekeeping to review this week, so let's have at it!

. We ask all community members avoid responding to their threads, and just flag them when they pop up. Led by @rapid, the Giant Bomb Warframe clan, Heavy INC, shares their impressions of Plains of Eidolon in this video podcast.

Join the rest of the Giant Bomb Community in mourning the passing of Stephen Toulouse.

Tweets Of The Week

Four of the year’s biggest releases. All in one week’s time. pic.twitter.com/Wb78DUXokx — Brad Lynch (@MarinoV1) October 24, 2017

we need the new adventures of Sheikh Zanzibar now that we got a new Hitman update! @VinnyCaravella pic.twitter.com/bK3vnvktvy — Mohammed Abdullah (@Mystic_Mile) October 24, 2017

Giant Bomb Galleria

Inktober2017 Drawing Of Abby (By: t0m0mb)

Over on Twitter and Instagram, Thomas Irvine has been a busy participant in the "Inktober2017" artistic movement. This week, Thomas decided to try his hand at drawing Abby, and I think we can all agree the results are amazing.

Community Activities

Clans and Grouping Utilities (Updated: 10/24/17 PC Clans Added) (By: @hestilllives19)

Our official Giant Bomb community Destiny 2 Clan/Grouping thread has been updated to include PC Clans! Join the fun NOW if you prefer playing using a PC.

Clips Of The Week

Every Time They Say "Pepper Grinder" in Bot Colony (By: Jeremy Medina)

Ah, Bot Colony, what a shit show of a game. Never before have I seen Vinny so thoroughly "lose it" at a game quite like Bot Colony. Jeremy Medina has equally fond memories and created this compilation video of every time the word "pepper grinder" is said in Bot Colony.

Giantbomb FGC Discord Weekend Recap (Oct 20-22, 2017) (By: PS Vam)

Here's the latest video recap of the many events and tournaments hosted by the GB FGC Discord! See who won what, and remember, you are always welcomed to join the fun anytime.

Giant Power Bomb Ep. 2 (By: Tom Roberts)

Tom Roberts simulated the GB staff going at in Fire Pro Wrestling World a 2nd time! Will Jason continue his monster run?

Best Of Blogs

What does your "optimal" gaming space look like? aiomon shares his!

Space (LLT) (By: @aiomon)

How important is having a safe "space" when it comes to creating a positive gaming experience? aiomon shares why it's a big deal for him.

Staying Strong And Steady In September (September Progress Report) (By: @morecowbell24)

morecowbell24's total for games played this year has reached 73! Read all about his latest targets as part of his quest to play 100 games in 2017.

Fan-Art: Shin Megami Tensei: Amala Odyssey (By: @karmosin)

Who played SteamWorld Heist this week? Read to find out!

Inspired by the announcement of Shin Megami Tensei V, karmosin went and whipped up a fun work of fan-art from the previous Megaten game.

My Favorite Years In Gaming History! (By: @guip1408)

First-time blogger on the site, guip1408 went ahead and looked at the years of gaming he has lived through and ranked them from best to worst. Check it out and think of what your list would look like.

Are Micro-transactions Here To Stay? Not If We Can Act (By: @scoobatuba)

I usually avoid short blogs on the Spotlight, but the discussion this work inspired from many of our community members is worth the price of entry. Read the wide breadth of opinions our community has regarding the need to push back on microtransactions.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-10-28: Scary Games Edition (By: @mento)

Mento returns with another rundown of the past week, including his final thoughts on Gravity Rush 2, his early impressions of Horizon Zero Dawn, his pleasant time with Driftmoon, and how his favorite horror games were effective in delivering their scares.

Join The Discussion

Is Cappy character of the year worthy? YOU DECIDE!

It's GOTY Crunch Time - What Are You Trying To Play Before Years End? (By: @seikenfreak)

What are you trying to play before the end of the year? Is there a game you want/need to play for GOTY purposes? Share and discuss the game over here!

Official Odyssey Hype Thread (By: @reputablemerman)

It is the game many of you have been waiting for! What do you make of the hype for Super Mario Odyssey? Join our community discussion for the game and share what you think of it thus far.

Mario Odyssey Controller Set Up? (By: @golguin)

What is your controller set up for Super Mario Odyssey? Are you a crazy person playing it with Joy Cons, or a decent human being using the Pro controller?

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus - Impressions & Reviews (By: @glots)

Are you excited about Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus? Join our community hype thread, or share how things are going for you in the game.

Assassin's Creed Origins Hype/Discussion Thread (By: @kingbonesaw)

Time to kill some Nazis all over again.

Is Assassin's Creed Origins a "return to form" for the Assassin's Creed franchise, or is it another disappointing misstep? Share your thoughts with the rest of the Giant Bomb Community.

What Do You Think Of PS4 Pro/Xbox One X Being Used For Reviews/Coverage? (By: @barrock)

Should game reviews address game performance on the Xbox One X or PS4 Pro as well as launch window consoles? Should games get different scores depending on the version of a console?

Anyone Else Playing ELEX? (By: @shivermetimbers)

Have any of you tinkered around with ELEX from developer Piranha Bytes? If so, share your impressions of the game over here!

You Can Start Playing Several Original Xbox Games Now On The Xbox One (By: @ntm)

What are YOUR early impressions of original Xbox games on the Xbox One? Is it surprisingly seamless or full of jank? I know you are all excited to play Fuzion Frenzy.

Good Games That If They Had One Or Two Better Things Going For It, They'd Be Amazing? (By: @ntm)

Paging Bill Gates!

Can you think of a game you feel was one or two changes away from "greatness?" Share and discuss a game you think could have been a big hit had it made one change.

Let's Talk About Danganronpa V3 [Ultimate Spoilers] (By: @clagnaught)

Have any of you completed Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony? Our ending and spoiler discussion for the game can be found here.

Lovable Lists

I have read over the wiki page for Danganronpa three times, and I still do not understand what it is all about.

My Official Final Fantasy Ranking (By: @shinboy630)

shinboy630 ranks the Final Fantasy games he has played from best to worst! It sadly lacks Final Fantasy VIII, but see which games topped his rankings.

Danganronpa Character Tier List (By: @clagnaught)

It's time for ANOTHER ranking list, but many thanks to Clagnaught for taking the time to "scientifically" rank the cast of Danganronpa.

Favorite No. 2 Sequels (By: @psykhophear)

psykhophear updated his list of game franchises where the second sequel is the best entry (i.e. Street Fighter II or Mass Effect 2).

Useful User Reviews

@alwaysbeclothing's Middle-earth: Shadow of War review details why the lack of a cohesive story and presence of microtransactions killed the entire game.

review details why the lack of a cohesive story and presence of microtransactions killed the entire game. What is the status of Driveclub in 2017? @bassman2112 gave it a shot, and argues why it still isn't great!

in 2017? @bassman2112 gave it a shot, and argues why it still isn't great! @mocbucket62's Thimbleweed Park review discusses why it's a successful homage to classic LucasArts adventure games.

Wonderful Wikis

At least Cappy doesn't force you to stomach a bunch of BS platforming levels.

Cappy

Our wiki page for Cappy may not look like much, but for Giant Bomb moderator Marino, it marks the 4,000th wiki page he has created on the site. Congratulations, and keep up the good work.

Grand Theft Auto III

This week marked the anniversary of GTA III! Check out our exhaustive wiki for the game to see why it is a gaming legend.

Happy Halloween, Y'all!