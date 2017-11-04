The Community Spotlight - 11/04/2017

Extra Life 2017 is THIS WEEKEND! You can donate to Extra Life until the end of the year!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host this week! Unless you have been living under a rock the last week, you know this was the week of Extra Life 2017! For those of you not in the know, Extra Life is a massive gaming charity drive where participants pledge to play video games for twenty-four hours in hopes of raising money for children's charities. This year we have a whole suite of users and staff participating, and even if you are reading this well after the streams have ended, you can still donate until the end of the year! Without further ado, let's jump into the Community Spotlight!

Extra Life 2017

The Giant Bomb Extra Life 2017 MEGA THREAD - This thread contains all the information you could possibly want to know about Extra Life, and the community plan for the event. Many thanks to MATT for creating this and hosting the event again.

- This thread contains all the information you could possibly want to know about Extra Life, and the community plan for the event. Many thanks to MATT for creating this and hosting the event again. Extra Life 2017 Giant Bomb Article - This is the front page article with a statement from the staff on their plans for Extra Life 2017, and when you can expect the staff streams to start.

- This is the front page article with a statement from the staff on their plans for Extra Life 2017, and when you can expect the staff streams to start. Giant Bomb Individual Account - Did you enjoy any of the ridiculousness the Giant Bomb staff was up to? Well, donate to their player account as thanks.

- Did you enjoy any of the ridiculousness the Giant Bomb staff was up to? Well, donate to their player account as thanks. Giant Bomb Extra Life Team - If you are reading this well after Extra Life has "ended" feel free to go through the various team members and see if you can help a few members reach their goals with a late donation. Every dollar helps!

- If you are reading this well after Extra Life has "ended" feel free to go through the various team members and see if you can help a few members reach their goals with a late donation. Every dollar helps! Giant Bomb User Streams List - The Giant Bomb Team has a myriad of participants this year! Thankfully, @riostarwind compiled every team member, with a link to their stream and time, so you can more easily support your fellow users!

Tweets Of The Week

Giant Bomb Galleria

Condiments Have Feelings Too! (By: @humanity)

In the past few weeks, Abby has expressed a level of hatred for sour cream I have never seen in my life. Remember, the Geneva Conventions apply to condiments just as they apply to humans.

Cloaca Kiss (By: GrittySugar)

One of these days I would like to publish a Community Spotlight without reference to chicken private parts. Not today....

The Waluigi Origin Story (By: GBQL_Quotes)

Many thanks to the Giant Bomb Quotes Twitter account for breaking the news on Waluigi's parentage.

User Created Abby In XCOM 2 (By: Brian Lester)

Over on Twitter, check out this AMAZING user-created version of Abby in XCOM 2! Having Abby be Swedish is a nice touch.

Clips Of The Week

Giant Bomb Extra Life 2017 Promo Video (By: @hamst3r)

Let's also not forget about the AWESOME promo video Giant Bomb user Hamst3r made to help spread the word about Extra Life 2017!

Best Of Blogs

What are the dos and don'ts of making custom drums in Rock Band? Read Dumo's blog to find out!

Building Your Own Rock Band Drums - A Tutorial (Part 1) (By: @dumo)

Alex CRUSHED IT on the drums this week for Extra Life, but user Dumo is on a quest to create his own custom drum set in Rock Band.

I'm Getting Spooky Close To 100 Games In 1 Year (October Progress Report) (By: @morecowbell24)

morecowbell24 is surprisingly close to meeting his goal of playing 100 games before the end of 2017! Read all about his most recently played games.

My Top Five Anticipated Releases Of November 2017& A Game I Recommend: Tiny Rails (Steam Version) (By: @themist997)

TheMist997 discusses why Tiny Rails is a train simulation game for everyone!

November is going to be a solid month for games, and TheMist997 shares his most anticipated games set to release this month. Also, you might not be a fan of train simulators, but TheMist997 blogged why Tiny Rails is worth a try regardless

Finding The Ups Of The Downside (By: @majormitch)

MajorMitch discusses Supergiant Games' Pyre and how it crafts a sense of hope using characters who seem to be destined for perpetual despair.

ZombiePie's Torture Chamber: Hatoful Boyfriend (By: @thatpinguino)

Well, this is embarrassing. This week I (ZombiePie) subjected fellow moderator ThatPinguino to Hatoful Boyfriend, despite his repeated exclamations he dislikes anime and visual novels. The results may surprise you.

If you don't like Hatoful Boyfriend, you don't like fun.

Phantom Thievin', Part 1: 30 Hours of Persona 5 (By: @jeremyf)

JeremyF discusses the first thirty hours he sunk into Persona 5. What kept him going? Who is his favorite character? You'll have to read to find out.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-11-04: Force Min-Maxing Edition (By: @mento)

Mento's busy modding the chat as Alex drums his way into a stupor, but he took some time to think about the relationship between Star Wars's movies and games, and deliver his take on piratey roguelike Flinthook.

Join The Discussion

Share your early impressions of Moira with other Overwatch players.

New Overwatch Support Hero: Moira (By: @drekly)

Overwatch fans! What's your reaction to the newly announced support hero, Moira? Join our discussion for the newly announced character, over here!

Call of Duty: WWII Campaign Discussion Thread (By: @yoghurt)

The much-ballyhooed Call of Duty: WWII is here, but what do you make of its heavily advertised story campaign? Does it shock and awe as promised, or is it guilty of the shortcomings of its predecessors?

World of Warcraft Classic Servers (By: @justkamtoo)

Will any of you jump back into World of Warcraft now that a "classic" server has been announced? Some of you must be excited to see Edwin VanCleef again!

There's plenty of ways to talk about Wolfenstein II this week.

Whats Your Favorite Wolfenstein II Moment? (By: @haruko)

If you are okay with discussing SPOILERS, vote and discuss your favorite moment from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Did you prefer it when the game shocked you or made you laugh?

Wolfenstein II Seems Unreasonably Hard. Any Tips? (By: @fear_the_booboo)

Speaking of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, plenty of people are having a tough time with Wolfenstein II, so what are your tips especially for the harder difficulties?

Curse Of Osiris Officially Announced (By: @zevvion)

There's new content in Destiny 2 to discuss! Have at it!

Attention Destiny 2 fans, what are your HOT TAKES on the recently announced Curse of Osiris? Share them with other excited community members.

Which Games Have The Best Post-Campaign/End-Game Content? (By: @spaceinsomniac)

Which games have the best post-campaign content? Join our discussion about the games with hidden depth even after the main story is over.

Bubsy Is Back, Baby! (By: @dafdiego777)

What do you make of the "GLORIOUS" return of Bubsy? Is there finally a "GOOD" Bubsy game in this world? Don't you lie to me....

Have You Ever Just... Given Up On A Boss? (By: @nodima)

God is dead.

When was the last time you gave up on a boss battle? Share the game and boss, and what caused you to give up to your fellow Giant Bomb users.

Lovable Lists

Who included Goosebumps: The Game on their list? Read both to find out!

Some Thoughts On Video Games: October 2017 (By: @riostarwind)

Moderator RioStarwind shares his thoughts on his many video game experiences during October, and which games he thoroughly recommends.

Old School 2.5D Sprite Based Games (By: @icyeyes)

IcyEyes is working on a list of 3D/pseudo-3D games that use 2D sprites for enemies and objects. Check out what he has thus far, and help him out if you notice any gaps in his fossil record.

Useful User Reviews

@perfidioussinn's Horizon: Zero Dawn review details why it is a visually beautiful and enthralling open world game.

review details why it is a visually beautiful and enthralling open world game. @zevvion uses his review of Destiny 2 to discuss why he enjoyed the game despite niggling issues with its endgame.

to discuss why he enjoyed the game despite niggling issues with its endgame. @excellr8 reviews the quality of the PC port of Destiny 2 as someone who played plenty of the PS4 version.

Wonderful Wikis

Sonic Forces

Will this be the year where we witness TWO quality made Sonic games? Check out our wiki page for Sonic Forces to find out!