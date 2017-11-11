The Community Spotlight - 11/11/2017

Who is awesome? You are awesome!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your host once again! The big push for Extra Life 2017 is DONE! That said, as Rorie indicated on the last Unprofessional Fridays, expect to see a few more attempts to increase Team Giant Bomb's total in the coming month. The team total is currently sitting at $236,004, with over $105,000 of that coming from the Giant Bomb account. This means the team overall SMASHED its goal and has raised over $1,000,000 in lifetime donations! Stunning work for everyone who managed to make this happen! Without further ado, let's jump to the site related housekeeping.

Did you miss Extra Life 2017? Don't fret, donations run until the new year so feel free to donate to any and all accounts on the Giant Bomb Team ! I do have one request. There are ~60 Giant Bomb team member accounts that are still sitting at $0 raised. See if you can find one of those accounts, make their day, and give them their first donation.

. With a donation of $2,000, and the most touching comment on Giant Bomb's Extra Life account, "Josh Hattery" is an Extra Life unsung hero:

Tweets Of The Week

We smashed through our goal and now have more than $1,000,000 in lifetime donations. Amazing work by everyone involved! — Matt Pascual (@MattPascual) November 7, 2017

200 songs

85 hours

40 games

8 guests

6 magic tricks

3 chicken dinners

2 hot chips

2 electrocutions

1 murderous robot

1 house eaten

245 teams pic.twitter.com/5tdpJlM0pE — Brad Lynch (@MarinoV1) November 7, 2017

Giant Bomb Galleria

Small Business Man Poster (By: @hamst3r)

Hamst3r was perusing his hard drive when he noticed these Small Business Man post ideas he created in 2014. The first is a CQ magazine front page, and the other is inspired by the film, The Third Man.

Abby "American Mare" Russell!! (By: @beachthunder)

Giant Bomb user BeachThunder created this AMAZING Abby NES-styled Punch Out!! portrait you should all check out.

Million Dollar Babby (By: Mystic_Mile)

Well, I sure do hope Abby manages to avoid falling prey to Million Dollar Baby's twist ending during her new video series. Either way, feel free to follow Mystic_Mile on Twitter. Alongside Fobwashed, he is one of the more prolific Giant Bomb animated .gif creators.

The American Mare!!! (By: TimSavory)

Over on Twitter, TimSavory decided to whip up a patriotic sketch in tribute to Abby's folly into Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!

Dilbrad #057 - Jerfluddmiah (By: @oddparticle)

Dilbrad is looking dapper with the new art-style, but I do not need to remind you of this fact. Instead, I am going to direct you to Oddparticle's Extra Life 2017 page. The artist needs help in reaching his fundraising goal.

Clips Of The Week

The "Farewell to the Miiverse" Rap (By: Jeremy Medina)

Jeremy Medina is back with a fun video taking the two raps from the "Farewell to the Miiverse" video. This is for all you Choji Akimichi fans out there!

MAGIC! with Dazzling DJ Ryckert (By: @johnymyko)

JohnyMyko made a supercut of Dan's MANY attempts at "MAGIC" during the Giant Beast Extra Life 2017 Stream. I do not know about you, but these skits were my favorite part of Giant Bomb's Extra Life 2017 stream.

The Great Eidolon Hunt (Plains of Eidolon) With Giant Bomb Heavy INC Clan & Alliance (By: @rapid)

Here's a video update on the activities of the Giant Bomb Warframe clan! This week Rapid and the Giant Bomb Warframe Clan go Sentient Eidolon hunting.

Best Of Blogs

What happens in a Finnish Game Expo? Read isomeri's blog to find out

Building Your Own Rock Band Drums - A Tutorial (Part 2) (By: @dumo)

Dumo's quest to create a set of custom drums in Rock Band continues! Read how he gutted a real drum, and set the game inputs.

Video Games vs. Films - Mediums For Storytelling (By: @armaan8014)

armaan8014 compares the advantages and disadvantages of films and games as storytelling mediums on his latest blog.

Reflecting On Buying All Of Those Overwatch Loot Boxes (By: @clagnaught)

clagnaught has spent a fair amount of money on Overwatch thanks to loot boxes, so much it has become the most money he has spent on a video game. Read why and if he has any regrets.

A Quick GameXpo 2017 Report (By: @isomeri)

Will Papers, Please have a "good" film adaptation? TheMist997 thinks so!

isomeri had the pleasure of attending the Finnish GameXpo 2017! Read all about what he saw and experienced at the eclectic event.

My Quick Thoughts On the Xbox One X & Welcome to Arstotzka: Short Film Edition (By: @themist997)

TheMist997 extrapolates why increased hardware power is not enough to convince him to purchase an Xbox One X. Also, TheMist997 shares his excitement for the Papers, Please short film, and why it has a recipe for success.

Quick Thoughts on Wolfenstein: The New Colossus (By: @egge)

Egge shares his brief and mostly positive thoughts on Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and welcomes you to join this conversation.

I hate video games.

Well, We Are 3 (It's 2) Months In On Destiny 2 For Console (By: @monopolized)

Giant Bomb user Monopolized lists his positive and negative takeaways from Destiny 2 now that it's been on consoles for two months.

Surviving Final Fantasy X-2: Dear God, What Did They Do To FFX? Why Is This Game "DISASTERIFFIC?!" (By: @zombiepie)

The first part of ZombiePie's Final Fantasy X-2 blog series is up for your enjoyment! It's ~7,000 words on why chapter one is "DISASTERIFFIC!" Please, someone, send me help.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-11-11: Tiers for Fears Edition (By: @mento)

Mento's here again talking about ranking games by tiers, Horizon Zero Dawn, determining which is the best Final Fantasy game for PS2 (it's not FFX-2), and the Indie picross game Paint It Back on his weekly round-up.

Join The Discussion

CoD: WWII may hold the record for "fewest threads for a CoD game on GB."

What Are People Thoughts On Call of Duty: WWII's Multiplayer? (By: @monkeyking1969)

For anyone who bought Call of Duty: WWII, what are your thoughts about its multiplayer? Are the social trappings immersive or annoying? Is the base combat enjoyable? Share your thoughts!

Take-Two Now To Have Microtransactions In All Games Going Forward (By: @nicksmi56)

What is YOUR reaction to the news Take-Two will include microtransactions in all games going forward? Is it worthy of protest, or an inevitability not worth losing sleep over?

Looks like people are defending dog vomit.

Best Dan Ryckert Persona of 2017 (By: @mocbucket62)

What was the best "persona" or "personality" Dan shared this year? Vote for your personal favorite, although if you do not vote for "Jeremiah," you are wrong.

Are You Subject To A Data Cap? (By: @isomeri)

Are you subject to a data cap? If so, how is that impacting your ability to enjoy games digitally with the growing industry trend toward digital distribution?

Is RTS A Dead Genre? (By: @vampire_chibi)

Are we currently experiencing a down period for RTS games, or is the genre dead? Share your thoughts on the topic over here!

Every Ubisoft seems to have a odd critical issue plaguing user enjoyment.

Cincinnati Style Chili Is Very Good (By: @chummy8)

Alright, I realize this has nothing to do with video games, but it has been a long time since a thread title has made me laugh as much as this, so I thought it would be worth sharing.

Anyone Running Into DRM/Performance Issues In Assassin's Creed: Origins? (By: @rorie)

The internet is buzzing about Ubisoft Entertainment's use of DRM in Assassin's Creed Origins. Are you one of the many impacted by its use of DRM software on the PC?

Lovable Lists

Why is Gee Bee historically important to video games? Read Jeffrud's list to find out!

NamCompendium 1-100 (By: @jeffrud)

Namco historian jeffrud has a list of the first 100 games produced by Namco in chronological order! GET YOURSELF EDUCATED!

Favorite Movie-Licensed Games (By: @psykhophear)

Game adaptations of films aren't always bad! psykhophear just created a list of twenty he thinks are more than passable.

Useful User Reviews