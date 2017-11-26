The Community Spotlight - 11/26/2017

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am honored to be your belabored host this week. With the lurching beast of GOTY just around the corner, the Giant Bomb Community has been busy enjoying the many quality games released this year.

Tweets Of The Week

Giant Bomb Galleria

The Thoughtful Brad Twitter Meme (By: Various)

So, thanks to the tweet above by Gary Whitta, Brad got turned into a meme. Here are links to the best images on Twitter. If you enjoy them, remember to support the creators.

I hope it’s this Bradlio I made in Microsoft Paint™ yesterday pic.twitter.com/9quDbBA67h — Ryan; friend, mentor, your boy. (@ace_phd) November 24, 2017

pic.twitter.com/AAc3kbpsGH — Erica June IIDX 16 EMPRESS (@aurahack) November 24, 2017

I don't know what this means but it might be important. pic.twitter.com/9e2IH3EWbm — enemymouse (@enemymouse) November 24, 2017

Dilbrad #60-62 (By: @oddparticle)

The adventures of Dilbrad continue to get interesting this week. Aliens and Ben's return? What's next?

Community Activities

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Friend Code Swap (By: @beardduder)

Have you been tinkering around with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp? Here's our community "Friend Code Swap" for the game!

Best Of Blogs

What is love? Baby don't hurt, don't hurt me no more....

Surviving Final Fantasy X-2: Episode 2 - Why Is There A Massaging Minigame? WHY?! (By: @zombiepie)

Giant Bomb moderator ZombiePie asks a critically important question about Final Fantasy X-2: WHY IS THERE A MASSAGING MINIGAME? WHY?!

Interview: David O'Reilly, Creator of Everything (By: @gamer_152)

Giant Bomb Moderator, Gamer_152 interviewed animator David O'Reilly on the equal parts mind-blowing and abstract, Everything.

An Hour With... Deadly Premonition (By: @danielkempster)

David O'Reilly shares a lot about his design philosophy on Gamer_152's interview.

danielkempster gave Deadly Premonition a shot for an hour. See if he feels like playing more of Swery's bizarre and charming adventure.

We Need More HDR In Our PC Games (By: @xanadu)

xanadu details why he thinks increased HDR support in the PC gaming market is good for the video game industry AND consumers.

Phantom Thievin', Part 2: 75.5(!!) Hours of Persona 5 (By: @jeremyf)

JeremyF finally completed Persona 5 and extrapolates why he enjoyed its style and cast, despite its occasional bumps and bruises.

Some PlayStation Vita Afterthoughts (By: @blackheronblue)

TatsurouXIII recently picked up a PlayStation Vita, in 2017 mind you, and comments why he doesn't regret the purchase at all.

All-New Saturday Summaries 2017-11-25: Clairvoyance Edition (By: @mento)

Mod Mento consults his crystal ball for some Giant Bomb GOTY predictions, and also waxes lyrical about the PS2 Ratchet & Clank games, the Full Throttleremaster, and the final ending of NieR: Automata.

Deep Listens: All Aboard the Paine Train: Part 4 - The Grand Final-e (By: @thatpinguino)

It's over, it's finally over....

Join The Discussion

Hopefully, none of you were harmed during this Black Friday.

Belgium Will Try To Ban Loot Boxes In Europe (By: @bdead)

What are your thoughts on Belgium's move to classify loot boxes as a form of gambling? Is this needed reform or harmful to the industry?

Black Friday 2017: What's Your Haul? (By: @chaz934)

Did you get any shopping done during Black Friday? Share your shopping haul with the rest of the Giant Bomb community over here.

Bungie Found To Throttling XP Gain In Destiny 2 With A Hidden System (By: @panfoot)

What is your "HOT TAKE" regarding the Destiny 2 XP throttling scandal? Join our community discussion about the shady practice.

Feel free to share if you have enjoyed Battle Chef Brigade.

Gran Turismo Sport - Nov & Dec Updates/DLC Revealed! (By: @seikenfreak)

Are any of you still playing Gran Turismo Sport? What do you make of the November/December update and newly announced DLC?

Gazillion Abruptly Terminates Entire Staff On The Day Before Thanksgiving, Then Shuts Down Marvel Heroes On 24 Nov 2017 (By: @mike)

What is YOUR response to the sudden news regarding Marvel Heroes? Share your hot takes on the game's sudden and sad demise.

What Is That Bit Of Incidental/background Music From A Video Game That Just Randomly Pops Into Your Head All The Time? (By: @bisonhero)

Did your wallet survive this Steam sale?

Has a video game ever infected you with an "earworm" song? Share which background songs pop up in your head from time to time.

Steam Autumn Sale 2017 - What's Your Haul? (By: @seikenfreak)

Have you picked up any games from the Steam Autumn Sale? Share your haul, and other notable discounts, over here.

Battle Chef Brigade Impressions Sharing Thread (By: @thatdudeguy)

Do you have any positive or negative takeaways from Battle Chef Brigade? Feel free to join our community discussion about the game.

Does the Lack of Transition Frames of Animation Bother You in Small Budget Games? (By: @flackbyte)

Who would have thought grenades would have divided the Giant Bomb community?

How quick are you to notice a lack of transition frames of animation in indie games? Is it that big of a deal? Share your thoughts with other eagle-eyed users.

Do You Stop Firing Your Weapon After Throwing A Grenade? (By: @acidbrandon18)

It is a discussion thread and poll which has DIVIDED the Giant Bomb Community, but do YOU stop firing your weapon after throwing a grenade?

Lovable Lists

GOTY 2017 Honorable Mentions (By: @baka_shinji17)

baka_shinji17 is jumping into the 2017 GOTY discussion with a list of games that almost made his top ten list for the year.

Useful User Reviews