Time – Topic Discussed:
2:09 – Super Famicom Mini
42:30 – Roy played Destiny 2
47:11 – Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
58:40 – Golf Story
1:08:55 – Nao Higo and Jason Shroeder interview
2:23:19 – News: Wii Shop closing, Unsung Story, Sonic 3D Blast secret, Zelda development
2:41:19 – Closing Comments
And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!
8-4 Play 9/22/2017: T-G-YAAAAAAS: Tokyo Game Show 2017
Intro: Beethoven – Symphony No. 5 First movement: Allegro con brio
Ending: Jun Senoue – City Escape (Sonic Adventure 2)