Time – Topic Discussed:
19:00 – Everything and Japan
43:05 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
52:26 – I am Setsuna
54:00 – Blazing Star
59:00 – What Remains of Edith Finch
1:07:08 – Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
1:15:00 – E3 Colliseum
1:20:20 – 2DS XL
1:23:00 – Rime digiral price drop
1:25:20 – Street Fighter V’s new character Ed
1:26:10 – News: Pokemon, Mario Kart Sales, Monster Strike, Dynasty Warriors
1:32:00 – Closing Comments
And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!
8-4 Play 4/28/2017: GACHAHOLICS ANONYMOUS
Intro: Thereza Bazar – Gotcha
Break: Hideki – Tetris Remix (Puyo Puyo Tetris)
Ending: T.M. Revolution – Raimei