Episode Notes

Time – Topic Discussed:

19:00 – Everything and Japan

43:05 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

52:26 – I am Setsuna

54:00 – Blazing Star

59:00 – What Remains of Edith Finch

1:07:08 – Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

1:15:00 – E3 Colliseum

1:20:20 – 2DS XL

1:23:00 – Rime digiral price drop

1:25:20 – Street Fighter V’s new character Ed

1:26:10 – News: Pokemon, Mario Kart Sales, Monster Strike, Dynasty Warriors

1:32:00 – Closing Comments

And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!

8-4 Play 4/28/2017: GACHAHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Intro: Thereza Bazar – Gotcha

Break: Hideki – Tetris Remix (Puyo Puyo Tetris)

Ending: T.M. Revolution – Raimei

Episode List
Load Comments