Time – Topic Discussed:
14:06 – Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
19:05 – Shovel Knight
22:46 – Magikarp Jump
27:30 – Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
30:22 – Phantom Dust
36:15 – A 5th of BitSummit
44:00 – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
51:03 – Fire Emblem Localization
2:05:26 – Destiny 2
2:15:20 – Xbox Game Pass
2:18:57 – Far Cry 5, PS4 curators
2:20:35 – Nintendo at E3, Rabbids, Arms Direct, Splatoon 20
2:29:00 – Original Sonic Characters, Sega game service
2:35:20 – Closing Comments
And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!
8-4 Play 5/12/2017: THE BEAUTY AND THE DUTY
Intro: Harumi Fujita – Opening (Blazing Star)
Break: Jeff Russo – Edith’s Theme (What Remains of Edith Fintch)
Ending: Misia – Everything