14:06 – Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

19:05 – Shovel Knight

22:46 – Magikarp Jump

27:30 – Arkanoid vs Space Invaders

30:22 – Phantom Dust

36:15 – A 5th of BitSummit

44:00 – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

51:03 – Fire Emblem Localization

2:05:26 – Destiny 2

2:15:20 – Xbox Game Pass

2:18:57 – Far Cry 5, PS4 curators

2:20:35 – Nintendo at E3, Rabbids, Arms Direct, Splatoon 20

2:29:00 – Original Sonic Characters, Sega game service

2:35:20 – Closing Comments

And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!

8-4 Play 5/12/2017: THE BEAUTY AND THE DUTY

Intro: Harumi Fujita – Opening (Blazing Star)

Break: Jeff Russo – Edith’s Theme (What Remains of Edith Fintch)

Ending: Misia – Everything

