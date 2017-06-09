Episode Notes

Time – Topic Discussed:

03:58 – EA

09:50 – Microsoft

20:16 – Bethesda

29:27 – PC Gaming Show

32:50 – Ubisoft

37:50 – Sony

47:28 – Nintendo

48:00 – Arms

1:00:50 – Nintendo (Pt 2)

1:21:40 – Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

1:27:20 – Switch Headset

1:30:59 – News: Seaman, PS4 Sales, Backwards Compatibility, Nintendo Online

1:42:33 – Persona 5

1:51:11 – Closing Comments

1:52:02 – Bonus Secret of Mana Collection talk

And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!

8-4 Play 5/26/2017: INGLORIOUS DASTARDS

Intro: ‎Takeru Kanazaki – Fire Emblem Echoes Theme

Break 1: Yuka Tsujiyoko – Together We Ride (Fire Emblem)

Break 2: Takeru Kanazaki – Undiscovered Horizons (Fire Emblem Echoes)

Ending: KoikinGO – The Magikarp Song

Episode List
Load Comments