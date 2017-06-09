Time – Topic Discussed:
03:58 – EA
09:50 – Microsoft
20:16 – Bethesda
29:27 – PC Gaming Show
32:50 – Ubisoft
37:50 – Sony
47:28 – Nintendo
48:00 – Arms
1:00:50 – Nintendo (Pt 2)
1:21:40 – Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
1:27:20 – Switch Headset
1:30:59 – News: Seaman, PS4 Sales, Backwards Compatibility, Nintendo Online
1:42:33 – Persona 5
1:51:11 – Closing Comments
1:52:02 – Bonus Secret of Mana Collection talk
And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!
8-4 Play 5/26/2017: INGLORIOUS DASTARDS
Intro: Takeru Kanazaki – Fire Emblem Echoes Theme
Break 1: Yuka Tsujiyoko – Together We Ride (Fire Emblem)
Break 2: Takeru Kanazaki – Undiscovered Horizons (Fire Emblem Echoes)
Ending: KoikinGO – The Magikarp Song