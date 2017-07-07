Time – Topic Discussed:
01:48 – Brittle Blue
12:21 – Nicknames
27:30 – Farpoint
36:28 – Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC
46:25 – Everybody’s Golf Mobile
53:34 – Dead Cells
1:00:37 – Hollow Knight
1:07:20 – E3 Game Critic Awards
1:28:09 – Platinum teasing
1:30:20 – SNES Classic Mini
1:46:01 – News: City Shrouded in Shadow, Pulstar, no more game overs, Castlevania speedruns
1:52:02 – Closing Comments
And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!
8-4 Play 6/23/2017: YOU’RE THE MANHOLE NOW
Intro: Pauline – Jump Up, Super Star! (Super Mario Odyssey)
Ending: Tatsuhiko Asano – Monument Music 2 (Doshin the Giant)