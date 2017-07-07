Episode Notes

Time – Topic Discussed:

01:48 – Brittle Blue

12:21 – Nicknames

27:30 – Farpoint

36:28 – Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC

46:25 – Everybody’s Golf Mobile

53:34 – Dead Cells

1:00:37 – Hollow Knight

1:07:20 – E3 Game Critic Awards

1:28:09 – Platinum teasing

1:30:20 – SNES Classic Mini

1:46:01 – News: City Shrouded in Shadow, Pulstar, no more game overs, Castlevania speedruns

1:52:02 – Closing Comments

And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!

8-4 Play 6/23/2017: YOU’RE THE MANHOLE NOW

Intro: Pauline – Jump Up, Super Star! (Super Mario Odyssey)

Ending: Tatsuhiko Asano – Monument Music 2 (Doshin the Giant)

