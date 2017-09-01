Time – Topic Discussed:
16:11 – Metroid: Samus Returns
28:00 – Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
34:10 – Gran Blue Fantasy
35:20 – Dragon Quext XI
38:00 – Games we wish we were playing
43:37 – Secret of Mana Remake
47:38 – Yakuza Team announcements
53:06 – Menat
55:24 – News: PSVR price drop, goodbye Miiverse, Street Fighter 2 rerelease
1:03:30 – Nindies Showcase
1:11:22 – Famitsu/Edge top 100
1:19:00 – Closing comments
And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!
8-4 Play 8/18/2017: CHAOS STOLE YOUR LADDERS
Intro: Tee Lopes – Title Theme (Sonic Mania)
Ending: Hajime Wakai – Groose’s Theme (Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword)