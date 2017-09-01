Episode Notes

Time – Topic Discussed:

16:11 – Metroid: Samus Returns

28:00 – Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

34:10 – Gran Blue Fantasy

35:20 – Dragon Quext XI

38:00 – Games we wish we were playing

43:37 – Secret of Mana Remake

47:38 – Yakuza Team announcements

53:06 – Menat

55:24 – News: PSVR price drop, goodbye Miiverse, Street Fighter 2 rerelease

1:03:30 – Nindies Showcase

1:11:22 – Famitsu/Edge top 100

1:19:00 – Closing comments

And now…a list of music used in our previous episode!

8-4 Play 8/18/2017: CHAOS STOLE YOUR LADDERS

Intro: Tee Lopes – Title Theme (Sonic Mania)

Ending: Hajime Wakai – Groose’s Theme (Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword)

