Giant Bombcast 507: Mon Martha
This rollercoaster ride of a turn-based strategy game starts out almost impossibly strong, but by the end I mostly wished it'd been over three hours earlier.
Call of Duty's return to World War II looks great, but feels flat and uninspired from start to finish.
The soul of Super Mario 64 is alive and well in the plumber's surreal and stunning new adventure.
Nov. 15, 2017 3:00am
Jeff and Ben are back to talk about Lucky & Wild & Starsky & Hutch & Esports.
