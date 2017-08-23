Giant Bombcast 495: Sludge Trudgin'
It may share a genre and universe with Saints Row, but Agents of Mayhem is a lifeless husk of Volition's prior work.
Chloe Frazer ably steps into the lead role in a new Uncharted that's as action-packed and well written as anything in the series.
This intense exploration of a young woman's personal anguish is a triumph of interactive storytelling.
Aug. 23, 2017 3:00am
Polygon's Patrick Gill & Allegra Frank stop by to compete for the coveted Giant Bomb Department of New Business Internship, and end up cussing a lot.
