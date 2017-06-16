The Giant Beastcast - Episode 108
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 16, 2017 4:16pm
E3 wraps up with a momentous range of guests from every nook and cranny of the games industry.
