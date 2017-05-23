Giant Bombcast 482
Become Premium to Watch
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
May. 23, 2017 3:30pm
Jeff's back from LA with a bunch of thoughts on Destiny 2, then we turn to Far Cry 5, more turmoil at IO, Injustice 2, some very disturbing Rabbids, weird old consoles, and a few difficult questions.
Use your keyboard!
Log in to comment