Giant Bombcast 485: The E3 2017 Sealed Envelope
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 13, 2017 1:01pm
Dan Ryckert and Jeff Gerstmann find a quieter corner of E3 2017 and discuss the vibe (and lines) of the show floor. Includes an uncredited cameo!
