The Giant Beastcast - Episode 107
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 10, 2017 2:54pm
Abby and Ben team up to bring you coverage of what E3 is like on the inside. They're not bitter about it being open to the public at all!
