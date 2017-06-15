Giant Bomb LIVE! at E3 2017: Day 03
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 15, 2017 3:34pm
The final episode of My First E3.................?
