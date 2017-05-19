The Giant Beastcast - Episode 104
May. 19, 2017 3:00am
This week we've got discussions about Injustice 2, South Park, the Witcher on Netflix, and Dead Cells. Also top tier monitor talk, spider nightmare emails, and the finale of the bread vs. cake debate.
