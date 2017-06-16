The Giant Beastcast - Episode 108
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 16, 2017 3:00am
We're here at E3 2017 to celebrate Dan's birthday (happy birthday) and see if we can squeeze a little more show floor talk out of our bodies before we collapse.
