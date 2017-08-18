Unprofessional Fridays: 08/18/17
Become Premium to Watch
This intense exploration of a young woman's personal anguish is a triumph of interactive storytelling.
The long list of options available in Injustice 2 means that players of all skill levels should be able to find something exciting to do.
Nintendo's newest title delivers on tone and fleeting fun, but struggles to sink its hooks in.
Aug. 18, 2017 3:00am
We've got some game to talk about! Madden NFL 18, Sonic Mania and Agents of Mayhem. We've also got some talk about Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, spiders, and eggs.
Use your keyboard!
Log in to comment