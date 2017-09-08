Unprofessional Fridays: 09/08/17
It may share a genre and universe with Saints Row, but Agents of Mayhem is a lifeless husk of Volition's prior work.
Chloe Frazer ably steps into the lead role in a new Uncharted that's as action-packed and well written as anything in the series.
This intense exploration of a young woman's personal anguish is a triumph of interactive storytelling.
Sep. 8, 2017 3:00am
Nintendo says Mario is done being a plumber, Abby discovers a new catchphrase, everybody wants to talk about Destiny 2, and Salmon Run is still weird. It's video games!
