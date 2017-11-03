There's possibly a Super Mario Odyssey spoiler around 00:56:58? I don't know. It's hard for me to tell anymore.
We're one week out from the release storm and we've got some more to talk about. There's also Sony's barrage of news from their Paris Games Week Conference, more on Visceral's closure, and Samantha Kalman is here to help explain how easy it is to make video games (spoilers: it's not).
