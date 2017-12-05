Unprofessional Fridays: 12/08/2017
Electronic Arts makes missteps at every turn in this fundamentally flawed follow-up.
This rollercoaster ride of a turn-based strategy game starts out almost impossibly strong, but by the end I mostly wished it'd been over three hours earlier.
Call of Duty's return to World War II looks great, but feels flat and uninspired from start to finish.
Dec. 5, 2017 4:25pm
It's The Giant Beastcast Q&A show where you ask the questions and we answer them! It's a pretty good concept.
