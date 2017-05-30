-
Quick Look: The Shrouded Isle
Alex, Vinny, and Abby manage the cult of their dreams. And that cult is full of Masterpiece Transformers.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 05
Nothing like the relaxing sounds of sand as you fall to your death.
-
Quick Look: LawBreakers
If blitzball, loot boxes, and zero-g is breaking the law, I don't wanna be right.
-
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 02
Check one two... one two... check...
-
Giant Bombcast 493: Boosh! It’s a Mess (Premium)
We ruminate on Hellblade’s intimate handling of psychosis, gush about Mossmouth’s new game reveal, take sides in the Splatfest civil war, lust after crates full of miniskirts, and check in with Scottish Ben, all on this week’s Bombcast!
-
Giant Bombcast 493: Boosh! It’s a Mess
We ruminate on Hellblade’s intimate handling of psychosis, gush about Mossmouth’s new game reveal, take sides in the Splatfest civil war, lust after crates full of miniskirts, and check in with Scottish Ben, all on this week’s Bombcast!
-
Unfinished EX: Metroid: Samus Returns 08/02/2017
Brad and Ben have trouble putting this metroid back in captivity, so they recruit an expert.
-
Quick Look: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Brad and Jason are joined by the voices in their heads to do a little puzzle-solving and sword fighting.
-
3000 Miles to Murder Island
25 squads of Elvis impersonators come to Murder Island looking for a little less conversation, and a little more action. But on their quest to be crowned the King, these suspicious minds can't help falling in love...with MURDER.
-
Quick Look: Slime Rancher
How many Hen Hens does it take to make the Tabby Gordo burst? There's only one way to find out.
-
The Exquisite Corps: XCOM: Enemy Within - Part 01
Abby is the first to take reigns and discovers the horrors and... well, mostly the horrors of our new alien conflict.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 129 - Brad Max
Two cars enter. One car leaves.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/04/17
Brad disobeys, Ben adds, Rorie poops, and Jeff selfies.
-
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 02
Alex shows his patient persistence while the others reminisce about the internet past.
-
The Exquisite Corps: XCOM: Enemy Within - Prologue
We assemble the world's greatest minds to assemble the world's greatest team and then split them all up.
-
Quick Look: Wrestling Revolution 3D
Alex and Dan explore the world of wrestling with stars like Hank Slogan, Thunder Tiger, and Slick Dude.
-
ThursDota: The All Hero Challenge 08/03/17
Brad's back and stronger than ever. But if he's going to progress in this challenge, he's going to need the biggest, blackest holes he can muster.
-
Quick Look: The Darkside Detective
Join Abby and Vinny as they solve the mystery of what happened to a little girl and which adventure game is the best.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 04
Vinny, Alex, and Abby battle it out for shines while Dan battles his spicy lunch.
-
Quick Look: Tacoma
In this short sci-fi title, we uncover mysteries, play some pool, and discuss the possibilities of cats in space.
-
Giant Bombcast 492: Plug Into TV (Premium)
GameSpot’s Peter Brown pops in to chat about retro topics big and small, from the mini-Genesis boondoggle to prototype Ataris and five-figure Super Mario carts, along with the hottest games of the day like Tacoma, Pyre, Sundered, and maple syrup corndogs.
-
Giant Bombcast 492: Plug Into TV
GameSpot’s Peter Brown pops in to chat about retro topics big and small, from the mini-Genesis boondoggle to prototype Ataris and five-figure Super Mario carts, along with the hottest games of the day like Tacoma, Pyre, Sundered, and maple syrup corndogs.
-
Bring Me the Head of Murder Island
Nobody loses all the time. Well, almost nobody.
-
Quick Look: Iron Crypticle
Orange Warrior needed food badly, but after hearing these gross slurping sounds I’m pretty sure he’s lost his appetite.
Free:
VRodeo: Star Trek Bridge Crew
Giant Bomb Presents: The Dota 2 The International 7 eSports Fantasy Dotacular
Premium:
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 02
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 03
The Assassination of Murder Island by the Cowards Giant Bomb