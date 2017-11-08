-
Best of Giant Bomb 130 - Helmut Kruger Jr.
Another family member from the Kruger household is taken down and another version of Bequest is still broken.
Quick Look: StarCraft Remastered
Look at those faces! LOOK AT THAT KERRIGAN!
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/18/17
Join us as we witness a Pac-attack, a lack of attack, and a Pack attack.
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 03
We talk about space travel, the size of wolves, and our final days with two Very Special guests.
Quick Look: MatterFall
MatterFall is an action packed game full of robot bugs, arm guns, and discussions about the ins and outs of the sci-fi genre.
Quick Look: Nidhogg II
Things get a little stabby, shooty, and messy on the way to see the dragon.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 06
Shine fortunes are made and shine fortunes are lost in this action-packed episode.
Quick Look: Agents of Mayhem
Every city needs a hero, but this one needs twelve.
Quick Look: Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
When you have seven other games in a series what can do to make it fresh again? One word: anime.
Quick Look: Sonic Mania
Somebody finally listened to Jeff and Ben's pleas and made Sonic good again?
Giant Bombcast 494: Fievel Fight
This week we round up as many new releases as we can, like Sonic Mania, Starcraft Remastered, and Matterfall, run down the end of the International, ponder card games, weigh in on scorpions and Riff Raff, and try on our best accents.
Wet Hot Murder Island
10 years after their last day of camp, 100 former counselors return to Camp Murder Island only to find it overrun... BY MURDER.
Quick Look: Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
There is something relaxing about replacing a rusty brake-pad with a shiny one.
The Exquisite Corps: XCOM: Enemy Within - Part 02
It's time for Commander Navarro to get in the game and push the alien football forward... or back... just survive mostly.
Quick Look: Hey! Pikmin
Alien bug problem? Nothing that a nice Pikmin enema can't solve.
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 0003
MFW it's time to play Kingdom Hearts.
Quick Look: The Long Dark
You can't freeze to death if you're burning calories fighting wolves.
Giant Bomb Plays Giant ROM 2017
Join the whole Giant Bomb family on a playthrough of the games from the fourth annual Giant ROM game jam.
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/11/2017
Join us as we journey through some warlocky things, some shooty things, jumpy things, and some artificially intelligenty things.
GBE Megadate (08/11/2017)
Vinny, Abby, and Dan play three horror games and everyone (including both Vinny and Dan) was scared.
Quick Look: Redeemer
Dan explains the nuances of the action in the masterpiece film, MacGruber, while playing this game that is definitely not a rogue-like.
Midweek Multiplayer Madness: Battlegrounds Custom Games
Brad, Jeff, and Ben hop in and mess around with some overpowered punching, hot car action, and, of course, zombies.
Quick Look: The Shrouded Isle
Alex, Vinny, and Abby manage the cult of their dreams. And that cult is full of Masterpiece Transformers.
