E3 2017: Quake Champions Has a Lil' Bit of Wolf in It
None of these people are Fatal1ty.
E3 2017: Billie's Back in Town for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
A standalone side story is coming September 15th.
E3 2017: Get Trapped in the Yogurt Universe of The Evil Within 2
The scariest thing might be the Duran Duran cover.
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Bethesda Press Conference
Remember when Bethesda teased a new Wolfenstein game last year? Let’s see if they follow through on it this time around.
E3 2017: A New Legend Is Coming to Skyrim
If you thought you weren't gonna hear about amiibo until Monday, you thought wrong.
E3 2017: Take a Trip to America in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
And it's coming in October.
E3 2017: If Fallout 4 Wasn't Immersive Enough for You
Ready to head back into the Commonwealth?
E3 2017: Doom VFR Takes You to Hell...Virtually
What's the "F" stand for?
E3 2017: Hop in a Javelin and Leave Civilization Behind in Anthem
This is the first look at gameplay from BioWare Edmonton's latest adventure.
E3 2017: Warg It Up in Assassin's Creed Origins
Those cheetahs were definitely gonna make out.
E3 2017: Behind the Scenes of Assassin's Creed Origins
The team behind Black Flag explain what they've been doing for the past four years.
E3 2017: A Quick Reminder That Tacoma Is Finally Out Soon
August 2nd to be exact.
E3 2017: What If the Makers of Guilty Gear Made a Dragon Ball Z Fighter?
If your answer is "a game that is equally beautiful and insane," then you are correct.
E3 2017: Code Vein Will Quench Your Thirst...for Blood
Because blood is totally different than souls.
E3 2017: What Happened with Rachel Before the Storm in Life Is Strange?
A prequel from the makers of Cool Boarders 3. No, really.
E3 2017: Catch a Train Out of Moscow in Metro Exodus
Five solid minutes of post-apocalyptic, gas mask shattering gameplay.
E3 2017: Ori Returns in The Will of the Wisps
There's nothing sadder than sad owls.
E3 2017: Who Will You Trust in Ashen?
Despite what you're thinking, this is not a remake of that N-Gage game.
E3 2017: Can I Get a Montage of Xbox Indie Games?
Yes. Yes you can.
E3 2017: Ladies & Gentleman, Cuphead Has a Release Date
After many years of anticipation, it's finally happening on September 29th.
E3 2017: The Platforming Fox Has Escaped from VR in Super Lucky's Tale
One of many surprises from Xbox's E3 briefing.
E3 2017: Nearly 10 Minutes of Sea of Thieves Co-Op
Why would you agree to team up with a guy named MutinyMax?
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Microsoft Press Conference
Settle in with the Giant Bomb Players as we see some more of this Scorpio business.
E3 2017: Get Hallucinogenic with The Artful Escape
Coming when it's damn ready.