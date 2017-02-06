-
E3 2017: Dynamic Splitscreen Co-op from A Way Out
Josef Fares from Hazelight shows off some of the unique gameplay elements.
E3 2017: The Sector Is Definitely Not Clear in Star Wars Battlefront II
Three eras of Star Wars jammed into one multiplayer mode.
E3 2017: Take It from the Streets to the League in NBA Live 18
Not to be confused with the NBA Street.
E3 2017: We Talk Over the EA Press Conference
EA’s set to show more sports, more Star Wars, and more Need for Speed. Think they’ll have anything else? #skate4
E3 2017: Hunting Hunter in FIFA 18
The story mode from FIFA 17 continues in this year's installment.
E3 2017: BioWare Edmonton's Project Dylan is Now Anthem
After three years, here's a teaser with more promised tomorrow.
E3 2017: Ronaldo is Very Excited About FIFA 18
At least someone is able to make a reasonable facsimile of his face.
E3 2017: You Cannot Find 10 Trailers Better Than A Way Out
Look, someone already made the "A Jail of Two Sons" joke.
E3 2017: Those Sure Look Like Takedowns in Need for Speed Payback
It seems like the time off may have been good for the ol' Need for Speed.
E3 2017: Hear the Thunder in Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar
EA promises this to be the most extensive Battlefield expansion yet.
E3 2017: You're a Longshot in Madden NFL 18
Wait, is Dan Marino the main character? I might have to play this.
E3 2017: Accolade Rises from the Ashes for Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Look. You said you wanted surprises during E3. Here you go.
E3 2017: Die by the Sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance
The first game from the studio known as Warhorse is an open-world RPG.
E3 2017: Take Me Down to Barkerville in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
The next chapter of VinnyVania is coming...someday.
E3 2017: Vanish into the Lost Sphear
Tokyo RPG Studio's follow up to I Am Setsuna, but is it a sequel? Is it in the same universe? Who can say?
E3 2017: The 3-on-3 Madness of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Comes Home
There's so much happening on these screens, y'all.
E3 2017: There's Another One Ring in Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Reminder: The "e" is lower case. And "Shadow" is singular.
E3 2017: Get You a Jobby Job in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
There's a lot of new features in The Zodiac Age, but don't fret. Balthier is still one cool dude.
E3 2017: Fortnite Is a Real Video Game
The debut trailer was posted in December 2011, but it's finally here...almost.
E3 2017: Vampyr Trailer
Take a look at the E3 2017 trailer for Vampyr.
E3 2017: Ace Combat: Skies Unknown Trailer
Take a look at the official E3 2017 trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
Quick Look: WipEout Omega Collection
WipEout continues to be fast, fun, and sleek, despite the fact that Dan's only point of reference is Mario Kart.
Quick Look: DiRT 4
We race and rally in Alex's Trapper Keeper truck while also discovering a film about a gymnast who also does karate.
Quick Look: Perception
We wander blindly through a haunted house and... boy, I really hope we don't have bugs on our face.