-
E3 2017: Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Is the Mustard of Your Doom!
A remade version of the original GBA Mario & Luigi with enhanced graphics and a separate side-story that runs parallel with the main story.
-
E3 2017: Who's the Daddy in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life?
The Dragon of Dojima is back with a whole new type of mission.
-
E3 2017: It's a Blast from the Past in Yakuza Kiwami
The original Yakuza story is being retold with some noteworthy enhancements.
-
E3 2017: All These Jerks Are Back in Sonic Forces
Create your own Sonic character and join the uprising against these classic villains.
-
E3 2017: Samus Returns for a Classic Metroid Redone for 3DS
You wanted Metroid? Well, you're getting not one but two Metroid games from this year's E3.
-
E3 2017: There's Two Sides to Every Yoshi
The Dan side and the Jeff side.
-
E3 2017: Exclusive Hats for Rocket League on Switch
Now you have to go get it.
-
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Nintendo Press Conference
It’s not quite a press conference, but that won’t stop us from cracking wise over Nintendo’s new announcements.
-
E3 2017: Hack It Up in Fire Emblem Warriors
There's an evil dragon causing problems for our favorite Fire Emblem heroes.
-
E3 2017: Four New Breath of the Wild amiibo
You didn't think you were getting out of here without some new amiibo did you?
-
E3 2017: Breath of the Wild's Second DLC is The Champions' Ballad
Will we get to play as Zelda? Apparently Kass has all the secrets.
-
E3 2017: Lynels Are Still Total Jerks in The Master Trials for Breath of the Wild
If you're looking for a challenge, the first DLC pack is for you.
-
E3 2017: Be the Resistance in Archangel
A mech-based VR game from Skydance Interactive.
-
E3 2017: Can KO Save Rad in OK KO Let's Be Heroes?
The Cartoon Network show hasn't even aired yet, but here's nearly ten minutes of the game.
-
E3 2017: Take Me to Elysium in Xenoblade Chronicles 2
So...that's how we teleport to Elysium?
-
E3 2017: What Is Even Happening in Super Mario Odyssey?
Ghost hats? Possessing other creatures? A T-Rex? An evil team of wedding planners? This is all...great!
-
E3 2017: Sometimes You Just Need a Stone Cold Kirby
A new Kirby game is coming to Switch. It's called Kirby. Just Kirby. For now...probably.
-
E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4 Is a Thing
And that's about all we know. But, still...HYPE!
-
E3 2017: Hunt the Monster of the Deep with Noctis
No word on whether or not the Dreamcast fishing controller is supported.
-
E3 2017: Descend into an Unknown World in Star Child
A new VR adventure from the makers of Lucky's Tale.
-
E3 2017: Waves of Giant Ogres May Be Our Extinction
The latest from I. Ron Galaxy.
-
E3 2017: Now There Are Two Ways to Return to Skyrim
If a Hylian Shield isn't to your liking, maybe a VR helmet is?
-
E3 2017: A Behind the Scenes Look at Gran Turismo Sport
Kazunori Yamauchi gives a tour of Polyphony Digital as they finally finish up GT Sport.
-
E3 2017: In Destiny 2's Darkest Hour, I'll Stand By You
Get reacquainted with the fear of death.