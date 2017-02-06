-
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Sony Press Conference
Let’s watch the Sony press conference together!
-
E3 2017: Echo Arena & Lone Echo, a Pair of VR Games from Ready at Dawn
Echo Arena is a VR multiplayer, zero gravity, action sports game, launching alongside single player Lone Echo, exclusively for Oculus Rift + Touch.
-
E3 2017: Vote for El Presidente in Tropico 6
Build bridges and monuments in the name of your favorite dictator.
-
E3 2017: The First Look at Call of Duty WWII Multiplayer
It ain't a World War II multiplayer game without a flamethrower.
-
E3 2017: Jason Is Very Excited About Monster Hunter World
Wait...was that a machine gun at the end there?
-
E3 2017: Eight New Fighters and a Gem in Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
Nine if you count Groot.
-
E3 2017: Much of Marvel vs Capcom Infinite's Roster Is Revealed
You know things are bad when you're enlisting the help of Thanos.
-
E3 2017: Hold Up the Royal Twig in Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom
Level-5's epic sequel will arrive on November 10.
-
E3 2017: The Road Ahead Is Long and Unforgiving in God of War
Not all monsters are enemies...yet.
-
E3 2017: Discover Who You Really Are in The Inpatient
Not quite as unsettling as Peter Stormare staring into your VR helmet would be.
-
E3 2017: Embark on a Safari Adventure with a Strange Brigade
A 1930's, four-player, co-op adventure from Rebellion.
-
E3 2017: Can Chloe and Nadine Coexist in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy?
Pro Tip: Don't ever tell Chloe "no."
-
E3 2017: Play Shadow of the Colossus a Third Time in 2018
Or for the first time. You monster.
-
E3 2017: Gear Up for The Frozen Wilds of Horizon Zero Dawn
It appears that Aloy's going deeper into the Rocky Mountains.
-
E3 2017: Who's Under the Mask in Insomniac's Spider-Man?
You'll find out after this nine minutes of gameplay.
-
E3 2017: That's a Hellish Amount of Bullets in Matterfall
After two years of being kept secret, Matterfall has finally been revealed by Housemarque.
-
E3 2017: Gran Turismo Sport Is Still Lookin' Very Pretty
No word yet on whether or not it will sync up to your printer like GT4.
-
E3 2017: Uncover the Hidden Agenda with Your Phone
The next game from Supermassive Games (Until Dawn) is a multiplayer crime drama for PlayLink program.
-
E3 2017: Who's a Hot Shot Now in Everybody's Golf?
After twenty years, the Hot Shots Golf series is being renamed to match what it's been called everywhere else.
-
E3 2017: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is Full of Crashitude
Look. They said it. Not me. But I like it.
-
E3 2017: Please Do Not Feed the Knack II
They made another Knack. And it's coming out on September 5th.
-
E3 2017: After Two Years of Early Access, ARK: Survival Evolved Is Ready
Early Access makes release dates weird.
-
E3 2017: I Told You Not to Go Inside Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare
An expansion for Halo Wars 2 featuring a new campaign, two new multiplayer leaders, two new multiplayer maps, and a brand-new cooperative mode.
-
E3 2017: Diablo III's Necromancer Will Soon Rise
Yep. We're still adding stuff to Diablo III.
Unfortunately, we lost internet a few times during the stream so there may be moments where the archive cuts out or does odd things.