E3 2017: Skull & Bones Appears to Make Use of That Black Flag Tech
One of several Ubisoft surprises this year was a new pirate-based IP.
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Ubisoft Press Conference
We have no idea who’s hosting Ubi’s press conference, but that won’t stop us from talking while we watch it.
E3 2017: The Crew 2 Got Incepted
I guess that's one way to condense the United States of America into one map.
E3 2017: Boomer Is Ready for Far Cry 5 Gameplay
This trailer really runs the spectrum of dire to goofy.
E3 2017: Beyond Good & Evil 2 Is (Still) Real
Nine years after the original teaser debuted, we finally get confirmation that it's still a game.
E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Is Even Weirder Than You Imagined
It's...XCOM?
E3 2017: Be the Resistance in Archangel
A mech-based VR game from Skydance Interactive.
E3 2017: Finally Play Age of Empires without a CD-ROM
Enhanced for the 20th anniversary.
E3 2017: This Land Is Your Land, This Land Is Ylands
A new direction for the ARMA team.
E3 2017: Hold Reset Before Turning Off Tunic
The isometric fox adventure game formerly known as Secret Legend.
E3 2017: Stylishly Slide Across the Hood in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
More weather. More guns. More traversal.
E3 2017: Everything Is Negotiable in Griftlands
Klei is back with a sci-fi role-playing game.
E3 2017: Tactical Battletech Is Back After 20 Years
Thanks to Harebrained Schemes, the developers of Shadowrun.
E3 2017: They've Got a T-Rex in Total War: Warhammer II
Here's some high elf on lizardmen action. Wait. That's not what I meant.
E3 2017: Get Your Trebuchets Ready for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Set 200 years before the first game.
E3 2017: Ooblets Might Be Too Cute for You to Handle
Farming! Decorating! Adventure! Dancing!
E3 2017: A New Threat Has Arrived in XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
The outlook for Earth was already pretty bad in XCOM 2. And it's getting worse.
E3 2017: The Gates of Morrowind Are Open in Elder Scrolls Online
Wooooooooooooooo!
E3 2017: It's Time to Slay the Dragon in The Elder Scrolls Legends
The new Heroes of Skyrim expansion is nearly upon us.
E3 2017: Quake Champions Has a Lil' Bit of Wolf in It
None of these people are Fatal1ty.
E3 2017: Billie's Back in Town for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
A standalone side story is coming September 15th.
E3 2017: Get Trapped in the Yogurt Universe of The Evil Within 2
The scariest thing might be the Duran Duran cover.
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Bethesda Press Conference
Remember when Bethesda teased a new Wolfenstein game last year? Let’s see if they follow through on it this time around.
E3 2017: A New Legend Is Coming to Skyrim
If you thought you weren't gonna hear about amiibo until Monday, you thought wrong.