Giant Bomb at Nite - Live From E3 2017: Nite 1
Loosen those ties, kick off those shoes, and join us live from Los Angeles as we break down the events of E3 alongside the game industry’s finest minds!
E3 2017: Undertale's Undergone Some Changes for PS4/Vita
Easily one of the best trailers of E3 2017.
E3 2017: Mask of Truth Is the Third and Final Installment of Utawarerumono
After fifteen years, the visual novel strategy RPG series is ending.
E3 2017: It's All About Family in the Final Fantasy XV Universe
Square Enix wants to make sure you're aware of all the Final Fantasy XV products that are available. There's a lot.
E3 2017: The Servants of Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star Are Coming to Switch
On July 25th to be exact.
E3 2017: After an Assassination, Bravo Team Is Falling Apart
Supermassive Games is going all out with several PlayStation VR titles.
E3 2017: Make the Zombies Work for You in Dead Alliance
It's all about them pheromone grenades.
E3 2017: Shuhei Has to Tell You If He's a Cop in That's You!
One of several "PlayLink" games from Sony, which are asynchronous multiplayer games using your phone.
E3 2017: What Did I Do to Deserve No Heroes Allowed VR?
Become the god of destruction, my lord.
E3 2017: How to Take Down a Giant Ogre in Extinction
A gameplay walkthrough of what the combat in Extinction is like.
E3 2017: Music Is for Everyone in Gran Turismo Sport
Everyone knows the visuals are top notch in Gran Turismo, but they want you to know the music is good too.
E3 2017: Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Is the Mustard of Your Doom!
A remade version of the original GBA Mario & Luigi with enhanced graphics and a separate side-story that runs parallel with the main story.
E3 2017: Who's the Daddy in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life?
The Dragon of Dojima is back with a whole new type of mission.
E3 2017: It's a Blast from the Past in Yakuza Kiwami
The original Yakuza story is being retold with some noteworthy enhancements.
E3 2017: All These Jerks Are Back in Sonic Forces
Create your own Sonic character and join the uprising against these classic villains.
E3 2017: Samus Returns for a Classic Metroid Redone for 3DS
You wanted Metroid? Well, you're getting not one but two Metroid games from this year's E3.
E3 2017: There's Two Sides to Every Yoshi
The Dan side and the Jeff side.
E3 2017: Exclusive Hats for Rocket League on Switch
Now you have to go get it.
E3 2017: We Talk Over the Nintendo Press Conference
It’s not quite a press conference, but that won’t stop us from cracking wise over Nintendo’s new announcements.
E3 2017: Hack It Up in Fire Emblem Warriors
There's an evil dragon causing problems for our favorite Fire Emblem heroes.
E3 2017: Four New Breath of the Wild amiibo
You didn't think you were getting out of here without some new amiibo did you?
E3 2017: Breath of the Wild's Second DLC is The Champions' Ballad
Will we get to play as Zelda? Apparently Kass has all the secrets.
E3 2017: Lynels Are Still Total Jerks in The Master Trials for Breath of the Wild
If you're looking for a challenge, the first DLC pack is for you.
E3 2017: What Is Even Happening in Super Mario Odyssey?
Ghost hats? Possessing other creatures? A T-Rex? An evil team of wedding planners? This is all...great!