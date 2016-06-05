-
Giant Bombcast 484: Dirty Dusted Grandpa
Our last regular show before E3 sees us diving deep into Tekken 7, dissecting the Switch’s weird online offering, pondering all the movers and shakers at the show, taking knife-vs-bat offworld, and tapping the wokest clicker ever made.
Big Trouble on Murder Island
50 truck drivers are asked to deliver a human to an undisclosed island but things take a turn for the weird as they realize the trucks are all broken.
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 18
In this episode, Majima dances for both business and pleasure.
Unprofessional Fridays: 06/02/2017
Our regular studio gear is on its way to E3, but that won't stop us from putting on a hell of an unprofessional show for you!
Quick Look: Danger Zone
Jeff and Brad drive cars into other cars for pride, pleasure, and points.
The Best of Giant Bomb 125 - Those Balls Are Round
Throughout your lifetime you may have witnessed evolutions in music, roundness in video games, and even your own personal opinions. Some of your opinions might stay bad forever though.
Bring Your B-Game: Bujingai - The Forsaken City
Gackt is a man of many talents, but oh so few words.
Quick Look: Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Ben and Jeff might not be two princes, but they definitely know what a Fire Emblem ought to be.
Quick Look: The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
We are in over our heads as we juggle the needs of five patients and also try to uncover the mystery of whether or not we are Doctor Dekker.
Quick Look: Tekken 7
Jeff, Ben, and Jason throw themselves into a volcano to let you know all about this fighter.
Giant Bombcast 483: Sega Flair Vs. Virtua Hogan
This week we stretch our Arms, crash into the Danger Zone, try and fail to play Friday the 13th, ponder the Far Cry 5 reveal, do some E3 speculatin’, blast through a lightning round, and entertain the idea of a new Seaman?!
Quick Look: Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers
The classic fighter comes out retirement to add some newish fighters and a motion control mode.
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 17
We manage both our real estate and our love life. Now if only we could tell them apart!
Quick Look: Nongünz
Nongunz may not have a lot to say, but Ben and Jeff discover there’s something to love when it comes to its style.
Quick Look: Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
If you’ve got questions about the newest iteration of the rockinest anime fighter around, we’ve got Answer.
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/26/2017
Time to make-a the pizza! Ben shows off some costumes, Brad plays a game for everybody, and Jeff shoots some ramps.
Bring Your B-Game: Star Wars - The Force Unleashed
Star Wars gives you the freedom to strangle Storm Troopers, yetis, and birch trees.
Quick Look: Rime
Can't solve a puzzle? Door won't open? Try screaming at it. See if that helps.
GBW Playdate: Vanquish (05/25/2017)
Grab your tungsten and rocket knees because we're doing a whole lot of shoving, shooting, and sliding.
Quick Look: Old Man's Journey
Life is full of tough choices, like choosing between your wife and child or the ocean.
Let's Lagoon!
Hey, sometimes you just need to fire up a stream and play a little Trackmania. Today was such a time. Also? This video gets a little muddy in spots. Weird!
Quick Look: TrackMania² Lagoon
Crazy new loopy tracks, beautiful tropical island, and the absolute worst in dubstep. Paradise.