-
E3 2017: Even More from Dragon Ball FighterZ
This video starts the same way as the other one, but it's different. I promise, Ross.
-
Nite Two at E3 2017: Xavier Woods, Samoa Joe, and More
Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown!, UpUpDownDown), Samoa Joe (Great Balls of Fire), Drew Scanlon (Cloth Map), and Danny O'Dwyer (NoClip) all sit down to talk with Jeff Gerstmann.
-
Nite Two at E3 2017: Phil Spencer
Jeff sits down with the one and only Phil Spencer of Microsoft fame.
-
E3 2017: Perfect Cell Shading in Dragon Ball FighterZ
Over three minutes of the "Best Looking" game of E3 2017.
-
E3 2017: We're Really Working on Beyond Good & Evil 2
No, really. Look!
-
E3 2017: Killer Instinct's Final(?) Fighter Is Eagle
First mentioned in the lore of the original KI in 1994, Thunder's brother finally makes an appearance in the series.
-
E3 2017: A One Man Army Is Joining Quake Champions
Mrs. Blazkowicz's baby boy is dual wielding his way into the new Quake.
-
Nite Two at E3 2017: Austin Walker, Griffin McElroy, and More
Buckle up for a rowdy show with Austin Walker (Waypoint), Patrick Klepek (Waypoint), Griffin McElroy (Polygon), Justin McElroy (Polygon), Chris Plante (The Verge), and Heather Alexandra (Kotaku).
-
Nite Two at E3 2017: Brendan Greene, David Kracker, and More
We got Brendan Greene (PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds), Rami Ismail (Vlambeer), and David Kracker (Fire Pro Wrestling World) all talking about games!
-
Giant Bomb at Nite - Live From E3 2017: Nite 2
The second day of E3 is in the books and now it’s time to get some additional insight from a cavalcade of industry insiders.
-
Nite Two at E3 2017: Lorne Lanning and Tim Willits
Jeff sits down to chat with Lorne Lanning (Oddworld: Soulstorm) and Tim Willits (Quake Champions).
-
Nite Two at E3 2017: Editor Check-In
Editors Vinny, Dan, Brad, Ben, and Alex all sit down to talk about games they saw on the E3 floor.
-
E3 2017: There's Never Been a Better Time to Be an Xbox Avatar
It's a true E3 surprise. Xbox Avatars are getting overhauled.
-
Nite One at E3 2017: Greg Miller, Mary Kish, and More
We've got Mike Drucker (Bill Nye Saves the World), Arthur Gies (Polygon), Mary Kish (Twitch), Greg Miller (Kinda Funny), Ben Reeves (Game Informer), and Amarisse Sullivan (Twitch).
-
Nite One at E3 2017: Janina Gavankar, Luke Smith, and More!
Come join Ben Esposito (Donut County), Janina Gavankar (Star Wars Battlefront II), Luke Smith (Destiny 2), and Nathan Vella (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes!).
-
E3 2017: There Ain't No Gettin' Offa This Railway Empire We're On
E3 HYPE TRAIN!
-
Nite One at E3 2017: Spencer Hayes, Felix Kramer, and Adam Saltsman
We're joined by Spencer Hayes [itch.io], Felix Kramer [Tunic], and Adam Saltsman [Overland] to discuss how not to name a game and what not to do with Pixy Stix.
-
Nite One at E3 2017: Jens Matthies from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Jens Matthies joins us to talk about Wolfenstein II, MechaHitler, and our vape policy.
-
E3 2017: The Lin Kuei Grandmaster Joins Injustice 2
This is what it's like when worlds collide.
-
Nite One at E3 2017: Steve Gaynor, Chris Charla, and More!
We open with Chris Charla (ID@Xbox), Clint Bundrick (Crackdown 3), Brian Ekberg (Forza Motorsport 7), Steve Gaynor (Tacoma), and Joe Neate (Sea of Thieves).
-
E3 2017: Conveyer Belt Puzzle Battles in Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
indies zero is here to make you hungry.
-
Nite One at E3 2017: Editor Check-in
Giant Bomb's editors gather around and tell tales of the first days of E3 2017 including Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: WWII, and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.
-
E3 2017: Only Time Can Heal Your Affliction in Call of Cthulhu
Things get weird on Darkwater Island. Who would've thought?
-
E3 2017: Vanillaware Goes Full Mecha with 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Vanillaware's distinct art style has transitioned to a non-fantasy setting.