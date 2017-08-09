-
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 6: Wind of the Forgotten Sorrow
When you tell the squad that you can't come to the club because you have to defeat the Heartless.
Quick Look: West of Loathing
Little doggies Jeff and Ben get along long enough to take a look at this humorous adventure RPG.
Quick Look: The Escapists 2
Geology is the study of pressure and time. That's all it takes really... pressure and time. That, and being good at escaping from prison.
Unprofessional Fridays: 09/08/17
Rorie gets shifty, Jeff breaks wind, Ben tries to clean up his act, and Brad breaks.
GBE Playdate (09/08/2017)
Waypoint's own Austin Walker and Danika Harrod hang out to discover who is the best liar.
What the Fark is ARK?
Vinny, Dan, and Abby set off onto a desert island to try and crack the ARK code but they leave with more questions than answers.
Quick Look: Destiny 2
We're going to throw shields and shoot aliens in the face and collect glowing 12-siders and turn them into sick gloves.
PAX West 2017: the Giant Bomb Panel
We talk GOTY potentials, Sonic in 2017, and Dan's new love of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Giant Bombcast 497: Tasteful but Stupid
PAX pox and heat waves can’t stop us from convening for some real early Destiny 2 impressions, more on Mario + Rabbids, a quick PAX indie roundup, musings about mobile Puzzle Fighter, and the grave injustice of SNES cart reproductions.
Quick Look: Everybody's Golf
Golf is for everybody. Including small gremlin children made in the likeness of Alex Navarro.
Quick Look: Knack II
Look! Over there! The Knack discourse... it's... changing!
One Last Chance to Talkoma
Fullbright's Steve Gaynor swings by the office post-release to chat about the game he just shipped.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 05
Commander Navarro steps in as the Corps attempts to find its footing or succumb to the alien menace.
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 5*Clubs
Action · Tough trucker Lincoln Hawk is determined to win back his son and triumph at the world arm wrestling championships.
Quick Look: Songbringer
Ben, Jeff, and Brad embark on a grand adventure involving swords, boomerangs, bombs, and hallucinogenic cacti.
Best of Giant Bomb 131 - Don’t Trust Dan
WARNING: This video contains very graphic material including extreme violence towards animals, extreme sexual content, and extremely questionable X-Com turns.
Video Game Afternoon: Hot as Heck Edition: Part 02
Brad seems to be developing a real knack for this live streaming thing.
Video Game Afternoon: Hot as Heck Edition: Part 01
It was a zillion degrees and everyone else went to PAX, so Brad decided to cool out with some games.
Quick Look: Absolver
Laugh all you want, but this mask will be the last thing you see before you die.
Quick Look: Rock of Ages II - Bigger and Boulder
Rocks roll, cities crumble, but whales always remain.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 08
Not even Stephen Hawking understands watermelon physics.
Giant Bomb OFFICIAL New Coke Zero Sugar Review
Because last time there was a "new coke" it really worked out for those guys.
Quick Look: Observer
This video game is the Scared Straight program for reading minds.
At about 1:54, we had an issue with our audio recorder and had to switch to the on-camera mics. It is a little echoey, but should still be listenable for the last few minutes. Sorry about that!