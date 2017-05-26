-
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/25/17
Could this be the most unprofessional Friday yet? I hope HR doesn't have a premium subscription!
-
WWE 2k18: Wrestler or Super Mario Bad Guy?
WWE Superstars are known for their brawn, but Dan Ryckert is here to test their brains. Their Mario brains, that is.
-
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 04
Alex and the crew bond over times they were bullied while Mega Man gets bullied by Wily.
-
Ben and Jeff Present: A Taste of Summer
With Jason out of the office and Brad "taking care of business," Ben and Jeff decide to take a look at the finest shooters the Internet has to offer.
-
Unfinished: Monster Hunter: World 08/24/17
Brad and Jeff take an early look at some big monsters, now appearing on big TV screens.
-
Unfinished: Beast Battle Simulator 08/23/2017
Dan and Vinny use this game to solve one of life's greatest mysteries: what dies first, a stegosaurus with a mini-gun or your computer's frame-rate?
-
GBE Mailbag: Whoopie Pies, Tamagotchi's That Won't Die, and a Big Alex Surprise
Alex is like a kid in a candy store if that kid was an adult man and the candy store was a cool drum set.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 07
Pachinko.
-
WednesDota: The All-Hero Challenge 08/23/17
BLAAAAAACK HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLE
-
Quick Look: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Turning cranks, taking cover, and murdering folks... Just another day of treasure hunting for Brad and Jeff.
-
Giant Bombcast 495: Sludge Trudgin’ (Premium)
We’ve played a ton of games and now we’re talking about ‘em! Among them are Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sonic Mania, Agents of Mayhem, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Monster Hunter: World, Dauntless, and MatterFall. Also: Gamescom! Also: scorpions!
-
-
Quick Look: Madden NFL 2018
Life can be hard for a rookie on the bottom, but with some flashbacks, gas meters, and an amazing uniform, Vinny and Alex can help any player climb to the top.
-
To Live and Die on Murder Island
A chicken dinner is waiting. A hundred killers are on the loose. And the Island of Murders is about to explode.
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 03
It's Commander Ryckert's time to shine... OR... extinguish everything! Let's find out.
-
Quick Look: Cat Quest
Ben and Abby don't know a lot, but they're pawsitive that this game is adorable.
-
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 4.44
Ben and Jason struggle to find what makes this land so wonderful.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 130 - Helmut Kruger Jr.
Another family member from the Kruger household is taken down and another version of Bequest is still broken.
-
Quick Look: StarCraft Remastered
Look at those faces! LOOK AT THAT KERRIGAN!
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/18/17
Join us as we witness a Pac-attack, a lack of attack, and a Pack attack.
-
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 03
We talk about space travel, the size of wolves, and our final days with two Very Special guests.
-
Quick Look: MatterFall
MatterFall is an action packed game full of robot bugs, arm guns, and discussions about the ins and outs of the sci-fi genre.
-
Quick Look: Nidhogg II
Things get a little stabby, shooty, and messy on the way to see the dragon.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 06
Shine fortunes are made and shine fortunes are lost in this action-packed episode.