Quick Look: Skyrim (Ninentdo Switch)
Brad and Jeff take the Master Sword out for a spin on the Nintendo Switch port of Skyrim! Watch and see some amiibo goodies pop up!
Extra Life 2017 - Alex Navarro
Alex returns for Extra Life 2017 and drums for all of eternity!
Extra Life 2017 - Giant Bomb East
Here's the full archive of what truly went down in NY during Extra Life 2017. Come join the magic!
Quick Look: Hitman: Patient Zero
Brad and Dan are back with the new Hitman DLC. Watch them take on cult leaders and yoga poses!
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 16
Who likes productivity? The Sunshine Crew, that's who!!
Giant Bombcast 507: Mon Martha (Premium)
This week we're cramming in games new and old, from Battlefront II and Mario Odyssey to Nier and Horizon, with a dash of EA acquisitions, Mario movies, Xbox One X sales, prank call analysis, discarded Sega hardware, and a brand new producer!
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 15
Commander Ryckert gets the Corps in a prime position to complete one of their oldest objectives.
Quick Look: In The Shadows
This little boy is afraid of shadows, but he is unfortunately not afraid of cliches.
Unprofessional Fridays: 11/10/2017
Rorie plays the numbers game, Brad hides stuff from his mom, Ben would race that for a dollar, and Jeff gets a lot for under a dollar.
Million Dollar Abby - Ep 01
Abby is on a journey to greatness with a little help from a world class coach, an internationally ranked sparring partner, and some chemical enhancements.
Quick Look: Doom (Nintendo Switch)
For when you really need to slay some demons on the go.
Quick Look: Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
Dan returns to the land of big robotic game and finds it a lot snowier than when he left it.
Quick Look: Sonic Forces
In the Year of Sonic, sometimes style over substance is a good thing.
Quick Look: Need for Speed Payback
Jeff and Brad are gonna need a lot more than just speed before they can say they're crushing it.
Xbox One X Vapor Stream
We check out some of the newly enhanced games and drop 100 Xboxes from the sky to see which is the most powerful.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 15
Progress is still progress, even if it's slow.
Giant Bomb's Fond Farewell to the Miiverse
Nintendo is shutting down the Miiverse tonight, so we're taking some time to appreciate the *best* that the service has to offer.
Giant Bombcast 506: CornFights.com
This week it takes us two hours to talk through all the big new releases flying to and fro, and that's before we even get to Blizzcon news, industry downsizing, trophies 4 cash, the perfect Street Fighter, and historic Monopoly scams.
Quick Look: Hidden Agenda
GBE must finally work together as a team to solve crimes and be a cop.
Demo Derby: PlayStation Underground: Volume 3 Issue 2
All your favorite games, lingo, and camera angles of yesteryear. It's so fast!
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 14
It's Commander Navarro's turn to try and shut down EXALT as the The Corps continues its valiant struggle.
Best of Giant Bomb 135 - Hole Talk
Things just seem to spin out of control whenever Yoshi anatomy is brought up.