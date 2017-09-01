-
Quick Look: Songbringer
Ben, Jeff, and Brad embark on a grand adventure involving swords, boomerangs, bombs, and hallucinogenic cacti.
Best of Giant Bomb 131 - Don’t Trust Dan
WARNING: This video contains very graphic material including extreme violence towards animals, extreme sexual content, and extremely questionable X-Com turns.
Video Game Afternoon: Hot as Heck Edition: Part 02
Brad seems to be developing a real knack for this live streaming thing.
Video Game Afternoon: Hot as Heck Edition: Part 01
It was a zillion degrees and everyone else went to PAX, so Brad decided to cool out with some games.
Quick Look: Absolver
Laugh all you want, but this mask will be the last thing you see before you die.
Quick Look: Rock of Ages II - Bigger and Boulder
Rocks roll, cities crumble, but whales always remain.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 08
Not even Stephen Hawking understands watermelon physics.
Giant Bomb OFFICIAL New Coke Zero Sugar Review
Because last time there was a "new coke" it really worked out for those guys.
Quick Look: Observer
This video game is the Scared Straight program for reading minds.
WednesDota: The All-Hero Challenge 08/30/17
Dota Trivia: The Dragon Knight can turn into a dragon.
Quick Look: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Jeff and Ben learn the hard way that when Rabbids are involved, sometimes sacrifices must be made for the greater good in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Giant Bombcast 496: SiN Is My Half-Life (Premium)
This week we talk about kinky rabbids, the Half-Life that wasn't, martial arts Dark Souls, the Switch voice chat boondoggle, the crime of butter on sandwiches, and your emails!
Giant Bombcast 496: SiN Is My Half-Life
This week we talk about kinky rabbids, the Half-Life that wasn't, martial arts Dark Souls, the Switch voice chat boondoggle, the crime of butter on sandwiches, and your emails!
The Wizard of Murder Island (Director's Cut)
The.Wizard.Of.Murder.Island.Extended.Directors.Cut.2017.720p.WebRip.x264-GiANTBOMB (nuked: bad.settings_mic.too.loud)
The Wizard of Murder Island
Four disillusioned small town friends find themselves whisked away to a fantastic, strange land full of subversive metaphors and ironic parallels that make them rethink their own futile existence.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 04
With the Corps reeling from some hard losses, Commander Russell attempts to play it by the book.
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/25/17
Could this be the most unprofessional Friday yet? I hope HR doesn't have a premium subscription!
WWE 2k18: Wrestler or Super Mario Bad Guy?
WWE Superstars are known for their brawn, but Dan Ryckert is here to test their brains. Their Mario brains, that is.
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 04
Alex and the crew bond over times they were bullied while Mega Man gets bullied by Wily.
Ben and Jeff Present: A Taste of Summer
With Jason out of the office and Brad "taking care of business," Ben and Jeff decide to take a look at the finest shooters the Internet has to offer.
Unfinished: Monster Hunter: World 08/24/17
Brad and Jeff take an early look at some big monsters, now appearing on big TV screens.
Unfinished: Beast Battle Simulator 08/23/2017
Dan and Vinny use this game to solve one of life's greatest mysteries: what dies first, a stegosaurus with a mini-gun or your computer's frame-rate?
GBE Mailbag: Whoopie Pies, Tamagotchi's That Won't Die, and a Big Alex Surprise
Alex is like a kid in a candy store if that kid was an adult man and the candy store was a cool drum set.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 07
Pachinko.