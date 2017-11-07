-
Quick Look: Sonic Forces
In the Year of Sonic, sometimes style over substance is a good thing.
Quick Look: Need for Speed Payback
Jeff and Brad are gonna need a lot more than just speed before they can say they're crushing it.
Xbox One X Vapor Stream
We check out some of the newly enhanced games and drop 100 Xboxes from the sky to see which is the most powerful.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 15
Progress is still progress, even if it's slow.
Giant Bomb's Fond Farewell to the Miiverse
Nintendo is shutting down the Miiverse tonight, so we're taking some time to appreciate the *best* that the service has to offer.
Giant Bombcast 506: CornFights.com
This week it takes us two hours to talk through all the big new releases flying to and fro, and that's before we even get to Blizzcon news, industry downsizing, trophies 4 cash, the perfect Street Fighter, and historic Monopoly scams.
Giant Bombcast 506: CornFights.com (Premium)
Quick Look: Hidden Agenda
GBE must finally work together as a team to solve crimes and be a cop.
Demo Derby: PlayStation Underground: Volume 3 Issue 2
All your favorite games, lingo, and camera angles of yesteryear. It's so fast!
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 14
It's Commander Navarro's turn to try and shut down EXALT as the The Corps continues its valiant struggle.
Best of Giant Bomb 135 - Hole Talk
Things just seem to spin out of control whenever Yoshi anatomy is brought up.
Quick Look: Oure
As Brad and Jeff learn, sometimes it takes a village to raise a dragon-dog-child.
Quick Look: Call of Duty: WWII
My grandfather didn't fight on the beaches of Normandy for me to open a loot box full of commons.
Quick Look: Bubsy - The Woolies Strike Back
Be careful what you ironically wish for, you might unironically get it.
Quick Look: Fire Emblem Warriors
Here at Soldiers for Gold we take YOUR soldiers and, with the push of a button, turn them into GOLD.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 14
Just when you think it's all over, you realize you just can't quit.
Giant Bombcast 505: Put the Suit Jacket On, It's Time!
Greg Chiller... sorry, Miller joins us for a terrifying Halloween show full of Wolfenstein II, Mario Odyssey, Sony's Paris Games Week showing, the fate of the Visceral Games, and some really bad costumes.
Quick Look: High Hell
When it's high time to raise hell, grab your railgun and do what has to be done.
Six Crazy Frights, Ep 666 - The Evil Within 2
It's Halloween and you know what that means: it's time to witness a bunch of gnarly body horrors.
We Talk Over the 2017 Sony Paris Games Week Showcase
Sony says its got some new announcements and new updates. Let's watch!
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 13
Commander Russell has a full squad, a full assortment of baddies to take out, and a full-on cold.
Quick Look: Destiny 2 PC
How's your FOV slider, Warlock? Keeping it fierce?
Quick Look: The Mummy Demastered
Making movie-based games can be risky business, but as Brad and Jeff come to learn, if you have a few good men working on it, it's not quite mission impossible.
Unprofessional Fridays: 10/27/17
Jeff shows off his moon, Ben downloads games illegally, Rorie has a bad dream, and Brad seizes the means of production.