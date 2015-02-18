-
Quick Look: Tekken 7
Jeff, Ben, and Jason throw themselves into a volcano to let you know all about this fighter.
Giant Bombcast 483: Sega Flair Vs. Virtua Hogan (Premium)
This week we stretch our Arms, crash into the Danger Zone, try and fail to play Friday the 13th, ponder the Far Cry 5 reveal, do some E3 speculatin’, blast through a lightning round, and entertain the idea of a new Seaman?!
Quick Look: Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers
The classic fighter comes out retirement to add some newish fighters and a motion control mode.
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 17
We manage both our real estate and our love life. Now if only we could tell them apart!
Quick Look: Nongünz
Nongunz may not have a lot to say, but Ben and Jeff discover there’s something to love when it comes to its style.
Quick Look: Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
If you’ve got questions about the newest iteration of the rockinest anime fighter around, we’ve got Answer.
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/26/2017
Time to make-a the pizza! Ben shows off some costumes, Brad plays a game for everybody, and Jeff shoots some ramps.
Bring Your B-Game: Star Wars - The Force Unleashed
Star Wars gives you the freedom to strangle Storm Troopers, yetis, and birch trees.
Quick Look: Rime
Can't solve a puzzle? Door won't open? Try screaming at it. See if that helps.
GBW Playdate: Vanquish (05/25/2017)
Grab your tungsten and rocket knees because we're doing a whole lot of shoving, shooting, and sliding.
Quick Look: Old Man's Journey
Life is full of tough choices, like choosing between your wife and child or the ocean.
Let's Lagoon!
Hey, sometimes you just need to fire up a stream and play a little Trackmania. Today was such a time. Also? This video gets a little muddy in spots. Weird!
Quick Look: TrackMania² Lagoon
Crazy new loopy tracks, beautiful tropical island, and the absolute worst in dubstep. Paradise.
Unfinished: Destiny 2 05/23/2017
Jeff recorded himself shooting new space guns and brought the footage back to show Brad, Ben, and all of you.
Giant Bombcast 482: Mega Duck Hunt (Premium)
Jeff’s back from LA with a bunch of thoughts on Destiny 2, then we turn to Far Cry 5, more turmoil at IO, Injustice 2, some very disturbing Rabbids, weird old consoles, and a few difficult questions.
The Island of Murder Island (05/22/2017)
A 6,000 year-old curse awakens the spirit of a 10,000 year-old warlord who uses a 15,000 year-old death tournament to bring about the resurrection of a 16 year-old god.
Quick Look: World to the West
Ben and Brad discover that sometimes you flex on the Grue, but sometimes, the Grue flex on you.
Beast in the East: Yakuza 0 - Part 16
Kiryu is a very popular boy who makes friends through karaoke, the radio, and phone chat groups.
Quick Look: Phantom Dust
Ben and Brad discover possible side effects for using Dust include memory loss, poor fashion choices, and inability to read skill descriptions.
Best of Giant Bomb 124 - Showoff
Sorry to leave you hanging, but check out these sweet dance moves.
Unprofessional Fridays: 05/19/2017
Ben shakes things up in the league , Brad races hedgehogs, Jason feels dead, and Rorie makes things dead.
-
GBE Playdate: The Surge
Sometimes you have to become a robot to find your humanity. <3