Quick Look: Divinity: Original Sin II
If sexing up undead skeletons is a sin, I don't wanna be right.
Unprofessional Fridays: 10/06/2017
Brad puts a limit on more doors, Ben gets classic, and Jeff still isn't impressed with some people's balls.
GBE Playdate: Star Trek - Borg (10/06/17)
Space travel involves cyborgs, time travel, and gamefaqs.
Quick Look: Golf Story
On the road to becoming a pro golfer one must find peace with both birdies and turtles.
Unfinished: Star Wars Battlefront II 10/05/17
Jeff and Brad join John Star Wars to open space crates and talk about TIE Fighter.
Quick Look: Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition
It's time for a new generation to see the controversial and scandalous horrors that await in Night Trap.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 11
When the pendulum of fortune swings one way, eventually it must swing back...
Quick Look: Picross S
The beautiful mind of Dan Ryckert solves the the unsolvable to discover very pixelated curtains.
Quick Look: Forza Motorsport 7
Buckle up! These tracks are a thing of beauty, but watch out for all the loot boxes.
I'm Only Happy When We Raid: Destiny 2: Leviathan - Part 03
Who will break first?
Giant Bombcast 501: Wavy Tube Physics (Premium)
The spookiest month begins with indie favs like Steamworld Dig 2 and Cuphead, a Destiny 2 raid post-mortem, Forza progression woes, Red Dead 2 trailer impressions, bootleg Star Fox 2 carts, and your b-mails!
Giant Bombcast 501: Wavy Tube Physics
Six Crazy Frights - Ep 002
To be a true artist, you have to dedicate your blood, teeth, and bones to your art.
Quick Look: Ruiner
If the dystopian cyberpunk future means we all get sick teleport combos, then jack me the hell in.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 09
The best strategy when faced with an unexpected foe is not to miss.
Best of Giant Bomb 133 - Chicken Dinner
David Aldridge has been sent in to cover Giant Bomb’s latest attempts to win a chicken dinner. Let’s send it over to him now to hear what he’s got for us. Take it away, David.
I'm Only Happy When We Raid: Destiny 2: Leviathan - Part 02
The Destineers head back into the raid! Aha, is this our chance?
Quick Look: Steamworld Dig 2
Steamworld Dig 2 is a relaxing way to dig a hole and reminisce about the past.
Quick Look: Cuphead
They say you shouldn't make a deal with the devil, but there's no way Cuphead looks this good without some sort of "agreement".
Quick Look: Star Fox 2 (Plus the Rest of the SNES Classic Line-Up)
When we heard there was an unreleased sequel hidden inside the SNES Classic Edition, we were immediately excited to finally see Rap Jam: Volume Two. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
I'm Only Happy When We Raid: Destiny 2: Leviathan - Part 01
The GB Fireteam steels itself to take on Destiny 2's Leviathan raid! Piece of cake.
Quick Look: Echo
Sometimes, your chunks are your own worst enemy. . .
Giant Bomb Mailbag: It's Like The Cracker
In which Jeff becomes an EVO champion, Jason runs off with the fruit, and Brad experiences a flavor awakening.
Giant Bombcast 500: Half Jax (Premium)
After pondering the advanced age of this podcast, we get back to business with Ruiner, Hob, Destiny 2 raid prep, Battle Royale beef, hopes and dreams for Borderlands 3, and thoughts on our tolerance for cold nuggs.