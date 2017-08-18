-
The Wizard of Murder Island (Director's Cut)
The Wizard of Murder Island Extended Directors Cut 2017
The Wizard of Murder Island
Four disillusioned small town friends find themselves whisked away to a fantastic, strange land full of subversive metaphors and ironic parallels that make them rethink their own futile existence.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 04
With the Corps reeling from some hard losses, Commander Russell attempts to play it by the book.
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/25/17
Could this be the most unprofessional Friday yet? I hope HR doesn't have a premium subscription!
WWE 2k18: Wrestler or Super Mario Bad Guy?
WWE Superstars are known for their brawn, but Dan Ryckert is here to test their brains. Their Mario brains, that is.
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 04
Alex and the crew bond over times they were bullied while Mega Man gets bullied by Wily.
Ben and Jeff Present: A Taste of Summer
With Jason out of the office and Brad "taking care of business," Ben and Jeff decide to take a look at the finest shooters the Internet has to offer.
Unfinished: Monster Hunter: World 08/24/17
Brad and Jeff take an early look at some big monsters, now appearing on big TV screens.
Unfinished: Beast Battle Simulator 08/23/2017
Dan and Vinny use this game to solve one of life's greatest mysteries: what dies first, a stegosaurus with a mini-gun or your computer's frame-rate?
GBE Mailbag: Whoopie Pies, Tamagotchi's That Won't Die, and a Big Alex Surprise
Alex is like a kid in a candy store if that kid was an adult man and the candy store was a cool drum set.
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 07
Pachinko.
WednesDota: The All-Hero Challenge 08/23/17
BLAAAAAACK HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLE
Quick Look: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Turning cranks, taking cover, and murdering folks... Just another day of treasure hunting for Brad and Jeff.
Giant Bombcast 495: Sludge Trudgin’ (Premium)
We’ve played a ton of games and now we’re talking about ‘em! Among them are Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sonic Mania, Agents of Mayhem, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Monster Hunter: World, Dauntless, and MatterFall. Also: Gamescom! Also: scorpions!
Quick Look: Madden NFL 2018
Life can be hard for a rookie on the bottom, but with some flashbacks, gas meters, and an amazing uniform, Vinny and Alex can help any player climb to the top.
To Live and Die on Murder Island
A chicken dinner is waiting. A hundred killers are on the loose. And the Island of Murders is about to explode.
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 03
It's Commander Ryckert's time to shine... OR... extinguish everything! Let's find out.
Quick Look: Cat Quest
Ben and Abby don't know a lot, but they're pawsitive that this game is adorable.
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 4.44
Ben and Jason struggle to find what makes this land so wonderful.
Best of Giant Bomb 130 - Helmut Kruger Jr.
Another family member from the Kruger household is taken down and another version of Bequest is still broken.
Quick Look: StarCraft Remastered
Look at those faces! LOOK AT THAT KERRIGAN!
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/18/17
Join us as we witness a Pac-attack, a lack of attack, and a Pack attack.
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 03
We talk about space travel, the size of wolves, and our final days with two Very Special guests.
Here's my perspective from this week's Murder Island, in case you're interested in that kind of thing. Hey, my mic's a little too loud in this video!
-Jeff