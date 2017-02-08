-
Unfinished: Monster Hunter World 08/24/17
We played Monster Hunter and now must try to figure out if we want to keep playing Monster Hunter.
-
Unfinished: Beast Battle Simulator 08/23/2017
Dan and Vinny use this game to solve one of life's greatest mysteries: what dies first, a stegosaurus with a mini-gun or your computer's frame-rate?
-
GBE Mailbag: Whoopie Pies, Tamagotchi's That Won't Die, and a Big Alex Surprise
Alex is like a kid in a candy store if that kid was an adult man and the candy store was a cool drum set.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 07
Pachinko.
-
WednesDota: The All-Hero Challenge 08/23/17
BLAAAAAACK HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLE
-
Quick Look: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Turning cranks, taking cover, and murdering folks... Just another day of treasure hunting for Brad and Jeff.
-
Giant Bombcast 495: Sludge Trudgin’ (Premium)
We’ve played a ton of games and now we’re talking about ‘em! Among them are Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sonic Mania, Agents of Mayhem, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Monster Hunter: World, Dauntless, and MatterFall. Also: Gamescom! Also: scorpions!
-
Giant Bombcast 495: Sludge Trudgin’
We’ve played a ton of games and now we’re talking about ‘em! Among them are Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sonic Mania, Agents of Mayhem, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Monster Hunter: World, Dauntless, and MatterFall. Also: Gamescom! Also: scorpions!
-
Quick Look: Madden NFL 2018
Life can be hard for a rookie on the bottom, but with some flashbacks, gas meters, and an amazing uniform, Vinny and Alex can help any player climb to the top.
-
To Live and Die on Murder Island
A chicken dinner is waiting. A hundred killers are on the loose. And the Island of Murders is about to explode.
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 03
It's Commander Ryckert's time to shine... OR... extinguish everything! Let's find out.
-
Quick Look: Cat Quest
Ben and Abby don't know a lot, but they're pawsitive that this game is adorable.
-
Kingdom Heartache: Episode 4.44
Ben and Jason struggle to find what makes this land so wonderful.
-
Best of Giant Bomb 130 - Helmut Kruger Jr.
Another family member from the Kruger household is taken down and another version of Bequest is still broken.
-
Quick Look: StarCraft Remastered
Look at those faces! LOOK AT THAT KERRIGAN!
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 08/18/17
Join us as we witness a Pac-attack, a lack of attack, and a Pack attack.
-
Blue Bombin': Mega Man 5 - Part 03
We talk about space travel, the size of wolves, and our final days with two Very Special guests.
-
Quick Look: MatterFall
MatterFall is an action packed game full of robot bugs, arm guns, and discussions about the ins and outs of the sci-fi genre.
-
Quick Look: Nidhogg II
Things get a little stabby, shooty, and messy on the way to see the dragon.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 06
Shine fortunes are made and shine fortunes are lost in this action-packed episode.
-
Quick Look: Agents of Mayhem
Every city needs a hero, but this one needs twelve.
-
Quick Look: Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
When you have seven other games in a series what can do to make it fresh again? One word: anime.
-
Quick Look: Sonic Mania
Somebody finally listened to Jeff and Ben's pleas and made Sonic good again?
-
Giant Bombcast 494: Fievel Fight
This week we round up as many new releases as we can, like Sonic Mania, Starcraft Remastered, and Matterfall, run down the end of the International, ponder card games, weigh in on scorpions and Riff Raff, and try on our best accents.