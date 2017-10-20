-
Quick Look: Fire Emblem Warriors
Here at Soldiers for Gold we take YOUR soldiers and, with the push of a button, turn them into GOLD.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 14
Just when you think it's all over, you realize you just can't quit.
-
Giant Bombcast 505: Put the Suit Jacket On, It's Time!
Greg Chiller... sorry, Miller joins us for a terrifying Halloween show full of Wolfenstein II, Mario Odyssey, Sony's Paris Games Week showing, the fate of the Visceral Games, and some really bad costumes.
-
Quick Look: High Hell
When it's high time to raise hell, grab your railgun and do what has to be done.
-
Six Crazy Frights, Ep 666 - The Evil Within 2
It's Halloween and you know what that means: it's time to witness a bunch of gnarly body horrors.
-
We Talk Over the 2017 Sony Paris Games Week Showcase
Sony says its got some new announcements and new updates. Let's watch!
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 13
Commander Russell has a full squad, a full assortment of baddies to take out, and a full-on cold.
-
Quick Look: Destiny 2 PC
How's your FOV slider, Warlock? Keeping it fierce?
-
Quick Look: The Mummy Demastered
Making movie-based games can be risky business, but as Brad and Jeff come to learn, if you have a few good men working on it, it's not quite mission impossible.
-
Unprofessional Fridays: 10/27/17
Jeff shows off his moon, Ben downloads games illegally, Rorie has a bad dream, and Brad seizes the means of production.
-
Steal My Sunshine - Episode 13
Patience, persistence, and pity: the three P's of Super Mario Sunshine.
-
Xtreme Xbox One X UnboX: This Seems Heavy
This video of us removing a dense chunk of plastic and technology from a cardboard box and saying "huh!" is 40% more powerful than other videos.
-
Quick Look: Wolfenstein II - The New Colossus
BJ Blazkowicz is best known for killing Nazis, and let's just say he holds up his reputation.
-
Quick Look: Assassin's Creed Origins
You can ride a camel!
-
The Xbox 1 on Xbox One At 1:00
You ever wonder what old Xbox games look like on a new console? Well BAM - there it is.
-
Quick Look: Super Mario Odyssey
A new challenger throws its hat into the ring and threatens to take a top seat in Dan's exclusive Mario pantheon.
-
Our Cuphead Runneth Over
The brothers Moldenhauer join us to chat about Fleischer Studios, pouring concrete, and the enduring legacy of the Sega Master System.
-
GBE Playdate: Psychic Detective (10/25/2017)
We really lost something when we decided to leave behind the world of FMV...
-
Giant Bombcast 504: Tell Kent’s Wife Where the Stuff Is (Premium)
Virtual Reality’s own Will Smith joins us to gab about Fire Emblem Warriors, PUBG hacks, secret Switch firmware, new Hitman stuff, old Xbox games, more storage units, and the recent allegations roiling the industry.
-
Giant Bombcast 504: Tell Kent’s Wife Where the Stuff Is
Virtual Reality’s own Will Smith joins us to gab about Fire Emblem Warriors, PUBG hacks, secret Switch firmware, new Hitman stuff, old Xbox games, more storage units, and the recent allegations roiling the industry.
-
Quick Look: WWE 2K18
Alex gives his wrestler person the spotlight he finally deserves and then we all throw each other out of a ring!
-
Six Crazy Frights, Ep 005 - Until Dawn
Abby makes a lot of VERY GOOD decisions in this video and also she LOVES DOGS no matter what is seen here.
-
The Jeff Gerstmann Home Game: Zany Golf, Star Control, Fantastic Dizzy, More!
It's Genesis time, let's play the classics like... uh, well, maybe some of these aren't quite classics. But hey, Rambo III, right?
-
The Exquisite Corps: X-Com: Enemy Within - Part 12
Commander Ryckert has one mission to accomplish... Get Gita Home!