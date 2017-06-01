Giant Bomb News

The 9th Annual E3 Banner Contest

For the ninth time, we're getting this E3 party started with a good ol' fashioned banner contest.

That feeling you get the first time "Lockdown" starts playing.

We're talkin' 'bout that triple again! That's right. E3 2017 is less than ten days away. Well...EA's event is, which technically isn't officially part of E3. Look, it's confusing this year. Regardless, in a tradition that is nearly as old as Giant Bomb itself, the moderators here have held a contest for users to create E3 banners that will be placed at the top of each press conference's discussion thread. Whether you're a Photoshop master or can't find the color red in MS Paint, you could win! So, read the rules carefully and start making beautiful, awesome, terrible, and/or funny stuff!

Once again, each of the winners will each get a FREE MONTH of GIANT BOMB PREMIUM. If you are already a premium member, an extra month will be added to your current subscription.

As an added bonus, each winner will once again have VIP (Blue) status in Giant Bomb chat during E3, which includes the press conferences and the nightly Bombcasts. That means no cooldown for you! Just keep in mind we will remove it if you abuse it.

The Rules

  • You can submit up to THREE banners for EACH press conference. So, if you've got multiple genius and/or idiotic ideas for one company, do it!
  • Although you can submit many banners, you can only win ONCE. So, for example, if you win Bethesda, you can't win Sony. We gotta spread the love.
  • All banners must be 650 x 150.
  • In spite of @zombiepie, animated GIFs are still legal.
  • General forum rules apply (i.e. no nudity or otherwise NSFW stuff).
  • Deadline is Friday night, June 9.
  • While everyone is encouraged to discuss and pick their favorites, winners are chosen only by the moderators.
The Info

Here are the details about when each conference is being held. Use these as you wish. Or don't. Or use incorrect information if you want! It hasn’t stopped people from winning in the past. To the right, you'll see a nifty chart that will translate Pacific Daylight Time for you. If that's not enough, I've also created a link for you that will automatically translate PDT into wherever you are.

EA Play 2017

Xbox E3 2017 Briefing

The Bethesda E3 Showcase

Ubisoft E3 Media Briefing 2017

PlayStation E3 Media Showcase

Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017

It's a Lockdown, Baby

Now you know the rules and the basic info you should probably include. So, get to photoshopping, drawing, or even photographing! There's a template if you need a visual aid. And, if you need some inspiration, just check out all of the past winners below.

Will this masterpiece from face15 ever be topped? That's up to you!

E3 2017
