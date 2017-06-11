The Giant Beastcast - Episode 107
Andromeda largely feels like a shoddily assembled facsimile of the previous Mass Effect games.
If you're the sort of person who just wants to mindlessly shoot through co-op games with a chatty group of friends, Wildlands is fine for that. Anyone else should probably look elsewhere.
Link's most ambitious adventure is one of Nintendo's crowning achievements.
Jun. 11, 2017 5:41pm
Abby and Ben are joined by Industry Professional Jeff Gerstmann who offers some hot tips about impressing Cliffy B and drinking. Howdy Doody!
